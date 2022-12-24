Marian Regional Medical Center
A boy was born to Edwin and Nayeli O'Campo on December 8, 2022
A girl was born to Abby Armenta and Priscila Chavarria on December 10, 2022
A girl was born to Gilberto Rodriguez and Maricela Cazares on December 10, 2022
A girl was born to Jaime Ramirez and America Ramos on December 10, 2022
A girl was born to Chris Sap and Lucy Bouatay on December 10, 2022
A girl was born to Gilberto Rodriguez and Maricela Cazares on December 10, 2022
A girl was born to Jaime Ramirez and America Ramos on December 10, 2022
A girl was born to Chris Sip and Lucy Bouatay on December 10, 2022
A boy was born to Stevie Urias and Courtney Roberts on December 12, 2022
A boy was born to Francis and Kelly Antigua on December 13, 2022
A girl was born to Brian Shuey and Stephanie Douglass on December 13, 2022
A girl was born to Derek and Melissa Woodruff on December 14, 2022
A boy was born to Matthew Santos and Lauren Maloney on December 14, 2022
A boy was born to Leonardo Garibay and Lincy Estrada on December 14, 2022
A girl was born to Jose and Rosa Olivera on December 14, 2022
A girl was born to Francisco and Natalie Romero on December 16, 2022
A girl was born to Jesse Luna and Jasa Conde on December 17, 2022
A girl was born to Robert and Susanne Saldivar on December 17, 2022
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A baby boy was born to Yang Liu and Anan Jiang on 12/09/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Erasmo Gregorio Zepeda and Brenda Guerrero on 12/11/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Erik Gonzalez and Tania Monsterrath Gonzalez on 12/12/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Osvaldo Villa Garcia and Mao Xiong on 12/15/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Eric Vaughn Christensen and Amanda Lynne Christensen on 12/19/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
