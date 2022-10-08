Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Miguel Ramirez and Zenaida Martinez on September 9, 2022
A girl was born to Juan Gomez and Citlalli Camacho on September 11, 2022
A girl was born to James Sadeegi and Priscilla Agoncillo on September 11, 2022
A boy was born to Brandon and Danielle Brunasso on September 12, 2022
A boy was born to Jose Barajas and Esmeralda Ochoa on September 13, 2022
A girl was born to Juan and Gisela Zamora and September 13, 2022
A boy was born to Gabriel Galindo and Krystal Armenta on September 14, 2022
A girl was born to David Valencia and Maria Crisantos on September 14, 2022
A boy was born to Christian Garcia and Kylie Emery on September 16, 2022
A boy was born to Richard Alonzo and Perla Echeverria on September 18, 2022
A boy was born to Henry and Viriginia Burnes on September 19, 2022
A boy was born to Jesse Lopez and Reyna Mancillas on September 19, 2022
A boy was born to Ramiro Garcia and Yesenia Santos on September 19, 2022
A boy was born to Carlos Mejia and Yaneth Santos on September 20, 2022
A girl was born to Hedman Maldonado and Geysa Santos on September 21, 2022
A girl was born to Eric and Natalie Mahoney on September 21, 2022
A girl was born to Ulises Santos and Ruby Arce on September 21, 2022
A boy was born to Suzanne Tobin on September 22, 2022
A boy was born to Ryan and Whitney Hendrickson on September 22, 2022
A girl was born to Armando Lopez and Cecilia Navarro on September 22, 2022
A girl was born to Raul Reyes and Maria Lopez on September 22, 2022
A boy was born to Christina Barrera on September 23, 2022
A boy was born to Jesse and Mikinzie Kennedy on September 23, 2022
A girl was born to James and Jennifer Colman on September 23, 2022
A boy was born to Brandon Hernandez and Kendra Webb on September 24, 2022
A girl was born to Hector and Jaqueline Chavez on September 24, 2022
A boy was born to Joseph and Judy Navarro on September 24, 2022
A girl was born to Keith Chapman and Breanna Morales on September 25, 2022
A girl was born to Dilmer Mateo and Ana Hernandez on September 25, 2022
Twin girls were born to Travis and Tabitha Tillard on September 26, 2022
A girl was born to Eric Nungaray and Denecia Unzueta on September 27, 2022
A boy was born to Gary Pintor and Sydney-Taylor Asencio on September 27, 2022
A boy was born to Hernan Contreras and Jalinne Vega on September 28, 2022
A boy was born to Jose Barragan and Erica Carmona on September 30, 2022
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A baby boy was born to Paul Jonathon and Sophie Ann Barragan on 09/13/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Jonathan and Miralee Marie Rodriguez on 09/15/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Armando Alonso Trujillo and Georgina Brittney Trujillo on 09/20/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Jose Antonio Espinosa and Rocio Ceballos on 09/22/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
