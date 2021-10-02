Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Juan Luis Garcia and Cristal Rodriguez on September 22, 2021
A boy was born to David Perez and Yuliza Cervantes on September 23, 2021
A girl was born to Andrew Lopez and Jessica Uribe on September 24, 2021
A boy was born to Carlos Coranguez and Maria Velasquez on September 24, 2021
A girl was born to Joseph and Carmen Gaitan on September 25, 2021
A girl was born to Garrett and Cailin Leber on September 25, 2021
A girl was born to Daniel Garcia and Kate Castaneyra on September 26, 2021
A girl was born to Victoria Sanchez on September 26, 2021
A girl was born to Ricardo and Erika Magana on September 26, 2021
A girl was born to Juan and Gladis Rodriguez on September 27, 2021
A boy was born to Sandra Llamas on September 27, 2021
A girl was born to Nam Nguyen and Hongloan Ta on September 28, 2021
A girl was born to Patrick Byron and Emily Murphy on September 28, 2021
A girl was born to Dennex Torres and Lilia Jimenez on September 28, 2021
A boy was born to Jesse Cole and Joshlynn Jarboe on September 28, 2021
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A boy was born to Sergio Martinez Torres and Julie Herrera Evangelista on September 15, 2021.
A girl was born to Jamie Gonzalez on September 20, 2021.
A boy was born to Alejandro Martinez and Dominique Carter on September 21, 2021.
A boy was born to Naika Kawai and Elisabeth Lechuga on September 22, 2021.
A boy was born to Juan Chavez-Garcia and Sabrina Silva on September 24, 2021.
A boy was born to Casey Stasulis and Marlee Bedford on September 27, 2021.
