Marian Regional Medical Center

A girl was born to Juan Luis Garcia and Cristal Rodriguez on September 22, 2021

A boy was born to David Perez and Yuliza Cervantes on September 23, 2021

A girl was born to Andrew Lopez and Jessica Uribe on September 24, 2021

A boy was born to Carlos Coranguez and Maria Velasquez on September 24, 2021

A girl was born to Joseph and Carmen Gaitan on September 25, 2021

A girl was born to Garrett and Cailin Leber on September 25, 2021

A girl was born to Daniel Garcia and Kate Castaneyra on September 26, 2021

A girl was born to Victoria Sanchez on September 26, 2021

A girl was born to Ricardo and Erika Magana on September 26, 2021

A girl was born to Juan and Gladis Rodriguez on September 27, 2021

A boy was born to Sandra Llamas on September 27, 2021

A girl was born to Nam Nguyen and Hongloan Ta on September 28, 2021

A girl was born to Patrick Byron and Emily Murphy on September 28, 2021

A girl was born to Dennex Torres and Lilia Jimenez on September 28, 2021

A boy was born to Jesse Cole and Joshlynn Jarboe on September 28, 2021

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A boy was born to Sergio Martinez Torres and Julie Herrera Evangelista on September 15, 2021. 

A girl was born to Jamie Gonzalez on September 20, 2021. 

A boy was born to Alejandro Martinez and Dominique Carter on September 21, 2021.

A boy was born to Naika Kawai and Elisabeth Lechuga on September 22, 2021.

A boy was born to Juan Chavez-Garcia and Sabrina Silva on September 24, 2021. 

A boy was born to Casey Stasulis and Marlee Bedford on September 27, 2021.

