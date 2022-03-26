Marian Regional Medical Center

A girl was born to Moises Ramirez and Giorencia Silva on March 11, 2022

A girl was born to Sergio Guerra and Adriana Garcia on March 13, 2022

A girl was born to Erik and Cynthia Nambo on March 13, 2022

A boy was born to Luke and Sara Ferrari on March 14, 2022

A girl was born to Rogelio Estrada and Margarita Mendoza on March 15, 2022

A girl was born to Abraham Delgadillo and Maria Ramos on March 17, 2022

A girl was born to Dylan Mathis and Ashly Hart on March 17, 2022

A girl was born to Liset Alonso on March 17, 2022

A girl was born to Flaviano Antonio and Alma Hernandez on March 18, 2022

A boy was born to Alex Ramirez and Annel Ocampo on March 18, 2022

A boy was born to Christopher and Emili Madeira on March 18, 2022

A boy was born to Alfredo Mireles and Alejandrina Santos on March 19, 2022

A girl was born to Francisco Sanchez and Leticia Villavicencio on March 20, 2022

A girl was born to Michael and Dara DeVan on March 20, 2022

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A girl was born to Jose de Jesus and Leticia Ramos on March 14, 2022

A boy was born to Joel Adalberto Vivanco Herrera and Saira Mercedes Agundez on March 15, 2022

A boy was born to Miguel Lopez and Veronica Christine Lopez on March 17, 2022

A boy was born to Antonio Mendez Barajas and Sandra Isabel Maravillas-Tavares on March 23, 2022

