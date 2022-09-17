Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Enrique Gonzalez and Irma Morales on August 26, 2022
A girl was born to Alex Burrola and Ayla Noonkester on August 28, 2022
A girl was born to Jose Carrillo and Jessica Reyna on August 28, 2022
A boy was born to Kenneth Christopher Rabina and Clarissa Gonzalez on August 29, 2022
A boy was born to Isidro Zurita and Valerie Hernandez on August 29, 2022
A boy was born to Benjamin Nuno and Stephanie Espindola on August 31, 2022
A girl was born to Omar Barragan and Vanesa Tenorio on August 31, 2022
A boy was born to Arthur Watson and Janae Williams on September 1, 2022
A girl was born to Kevin Oani and Iris Espinoza on September 1, 2022
A boy was born to Bryant Vann and Chloe Pirman on September 1, 2022
A boy was born to Juan and Laura Cabrera on September 1, 2022
A girl was born to Mariel Flores and Graciela Lopez on September 1, 2022
A boy was born to Ernesto Santos and Guadalupe Aguilar on September 2, 2022
A girl was born to Matthew and Breanna Masters on September 2, 2022
A boy was born to Shawn Ballas and Sonya Ortiz on September 2, 2022
A girl was born to Nathan and Ashleigh Urton on September 2, 2022
A girl was born to Gregory and Alisha Franzel on September 4, 2022
A girl was born to Daniel and Mayra Angeles on September 5, 2022
A girl was born to Ruben and Natasha Salas on September 6, 2022
A boy was born to Julio Romero and Cattie Preciado on September 6, 2022
Twin girls was born to Juan Madrigal and Marie Avila on September 6, 2022
A girl was born to Miguel Gracida and Arismel Espinobarros on September 7, 2022
A boy was born to Ismael Alonso and Maria Garcia on September 7, 2022
A girl was born to Cesar Cortes and Brandi Torres on September 8, 2022
A girl was born to Miguel Ramirez and Zenaida Martinez on September 9, 2022
A baby boy was born to Brandon Lee Bridge and Monica Yvette Morales on 09/01/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Luis Miguel Cabrera and Cynthia Jaqueline Patino on 09/02/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Crescencio Zurita and Nadia Esquivel on 09/04/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Isaac Everett Thomas and Brooklynne Jayne Radabaugh on 09/08/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
