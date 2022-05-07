Marian Regional Medical Center

A girl was born to Edgar Garcia and Sarahi Ramirez on April 13, 2022

A girl was born to Roberto Naranjo and Sonia Martinez on April 13, 2022

A girl was born to Juan Covarrubias and Cecilia Berumen on April 13, 2022

A girl was born to Nallely Herrera on April 13, 2022

A girl was born to Charles Garcia and Briseyda Mendoza on April 13, 2022

Triplet girls were born to Juan Espindola and Cristal Cabrera on April 13, 2022

A boy was born to Cruz Guillen and Jennifer Lopes on April 14, 2022

A girl was born to Mauricio and Beatriz Perez on April 14, 2022

A boy was born to James and Casie Haas on April 17, 2022

A girl was born to Jose Medina and Florencia Rivera on April 17, 2022

A boy was born to James Ponce and Kayla Cabandong on April 18, 2022

Twin girls were born to Jorge Garcia and Julia Salvador on April 19, 2022

A girl was born to Victor Ortiz and Tiffany Guerrero on April 19, 2022

A girl was born to Eric Espinoza and Mariah De Los Santos on April 19, 2022

A boy was born to Anthony English and Yvana Robles on April 19, 2022

A girl was born to Jason Thoman and Marissa Knoll on April 20, 2022

A girl was born to Jyrol and Fe Cerna on April 20, 2022

A girl was born to Marcos Maceda and Rosalinda Zeferino on April 20, 2022

A girl was born to Jose Gonzalez and Estela Diaz Gonzalez on April 20, 2022

A boy was born to Steven and Yoo Jin Yi on April 20, 2022

A boy was born to Jesse and Kaelyn Lara on April 21, 2022

A boy was born to Frederic and Karina Jaramillo on April 21, 2022

A girl was born to Ray Sanchez and Marilu Uribe on April 22, 2022

A boy was born to Jonathan Noyola and Yuxiely Magallon on April 22, 2022

A girl was born to Quelvin Morales and Johana Ramirez on April 23, 2022

A boy was born to Daniel Dominguez and Stephanie Butterfield on April 23, 2022

A girl was born to Stephanie Herrera on April 23, 2022

A girl was born to Dominic Garcia and Victoria Mares on April 23, 2022

A boy was born to Adolfo Gonzalez and Alicia Solano on April 25, 2022

A girl was born to James Alvarez and Montserrat Zarate on April 25, 2022

A girl was born to Garrett and Shirley McLean on April 26, 2022

A boy was born to Francisco Esparza and Bianca Enriquez on April 26, 2022

A boy was born to Ismael Guerrero and Claudia Flores on April 27, 2022

A boy was born to Yogashiva Mathivanan and Hyma Adharapurapu on April 27, 2022

A girl was born to Adam and Jessica Staley on April 28, 2022

A girl was born to Samuel Alvarez and Paulina Ortiz on April 28, 2022

A boy was born to Jamen Kealoha-Albarado and Reyna Parra on April 28, 2022

A girl was born to Manuel Herrera and Melissa Quintana on April 29, 2022

A girl was born to Juan Robles and Dorajel Guerrero on April 29, 2022

A girl was born to Jose De La Cruz and Marisol Guzman on April 30, 2022

A girl was born to Nathan and Bonnie Poole and April 30, 2022

A girl was born to Derek Enciso-Ng and Thanhdung Ng on April 30, 2022

A boy was born to Florentino Bravo and Esmeralda Garcia on May 1, 2022

A boy was born to Juan Miranda and McKinly Cassera on May 1, 2022

A girl was born to Anthony Martinez and Laura Davila on May 2, 2022

A girl was born to Wecc Castillo and Jeanette Herrera on May 2, 2022

A boy was born to Jose and Katie Urbano on May 3, 2022

Twin boys were born to Jesus Reyes and Yrania Jimenez on May 3, 2022

A boy was born to Cesar Lechuga and Ruby Called on May 3, 2022

A boy was born to Theodore and Taina Solis on May 3, 2022

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A boy was born to Robert Anthony Brennen and Christina Nicole Brennen on April 14, 2022

A boy was born to Israel Villa Padilla and Aracely Martinez on April 23, 2022

A girl was born to Maria Guadalupe Garcia on April 23, 2022

A girl was born to Tyler David Ornelas and Czyramae Jane Canlas on April 27, 2022

A boy was born to Michael Anthony Berroteran and Natalie Linda Almanza on April 29, 2022

A girl was born to Victor Manuel Ortega and Claudia Linda Ortega on May 4, 2022

