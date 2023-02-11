Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Matthew Aguirre and Corrina Dell on December 20, 2022
A boy was born to Daniel Rios and Adamari Pineda on December 21, 2022
A girl was born to Adam Marroquin and Alyssa Zubiate on December 21, 2022
A girl was born to Anthony Contreras and Maria Mendoza on December 21, 2022
A girl was born to Jose Vargas and Erica Castro on December 22, 2022
A boy was born to Roy Candiff and Judy Toledo on December 22, 2022
A girl was born to Nicolas Gomez and Angyl Cano on December 24, 2022
A girl was born to Felix Vega and Marisol Manzano on December 24, 2022
A girl was born to Monica Orsua on December 24, 2022
A boy was born to Angel Jimenez and Percilla Ortiz on December 25, 2022
A boy was born to Daniel Valle and Rebeca De Los Santos on December 25, 2022
A boy was born to Andres Cervantes and Ana Mendez on December 25, 2022
A boy was born to Ismael Balcazar and Alexandra McCloskey on December 25, 2022
A girl was born to Fernando Esquivel and Maria Silvas on December 26, 2022
A boy was born to Juan Tovar and Maria Jaimes on December 26, 2022
A boy was born to Scott and Jennifer Chenoweth on December 26, 2022
A boy was born to Adam Hernandez and Marissa Arias on December 27, 2022
A girl was born to Hermenegildo Ramirez and Brenda Lopez on December 27, 2022
A girl was born to Paulino Fernandez and Berenice Cruz on December 28, 2022
A girl was born to Elijah Boyd and Alyssa Gutierrez on December 29, 2022
A girl was born to Abraham Gutierrez and Yovana Aguilar on December 29, 2022
A girl was born to Lorin and Kylie Anderson on December 29, 2022
A boy was born to Layla Garcia on December 29, 2022
A boy was born to Gabriella Becerra on December 30, 2022
A boy was born to Nora Alvarez on December 31, 2022
A girl was born to David Basinger and Catalina Valadez on December 31, 2022
A boy was born to Cody and Keeley Graybehl on December 31, 2022
A boy was born to Yomira Mar Corona on Jan 1, 2023
A boy was born to Lauren Smith on Jan 2, 2023
A girl was born to Salvador Ruiz and Ashley Martinez on Jan 3, 2023
A boy was born to Zachary and Angelina Sumner on Jan 3, 2023
A girl was born to Luis Barrera and Xayda Gonzalez on Jan 4. 2023
A boy was born to Takuro and Hiroko Kubota on Jan 5, 2023
A boy was born to Erik Vazquez and Jennifer Gonzalez on Jan 5, 2023
A boy was born to Joel Galaz and Breana Alaniz on Jan 5, 2023
A boy was born to Pedro Soterio and Angelica Reyes on Jan 5, 2023
A girl was born to Gilberto Carrillo and Janet Jimenez on Jan 5, 2023
A boy was born to Jonathan Rosas and Leslie Hernandez on Jan 6, 2023
A boy was born to Aaron Rubio and Valerie Gonzalez on Jan 6, 2023
A girl was born to Yesica Perez on Jan 8, 2023
A girl was born to Pablo Rojas and Linet Montes on Jan 8, 2023
A girl was born to Michael Garcia and Antonia Jimenez on Jan 9, 2023
A boy was born to Michael Leon and Danise Lupercio on Jan 9, 2023
Twin girls were born to Joshua Fortson and Ashley Ford on Jan 9, 2023
A girl was born to Justo Diaz and Miriam Aguilar on Jan 9, 2023
A girl was born to Rigoberto and Miyoshi Perez on Jan 9, 2023
A girl was born to Janet Fahrbach on Jan 24, 2023
A girl was born to Eduardo Sandoval and Destiny Navarrette on Jan 25, 2023
A boy was born to Esteban De La Cruz and Bibiana Flores on Jan 25, 2023
A girl was born to Enrique Valle and Sarah Segovia on Jan 25, 2023
A boy was born to Robert Salazar and Meridith Buckner on Jan 26, 2023
A girl was born to German Padilla and Yajaira Perez on Jan 27, 2023
A boy was born to Jose Arauz and Milagros Corona on Jan 27, 2023
A boy was born to Yovanny Garcia and Rosa Valdez on Jan 27, 2023
A boy was born to Refugio Chavez and Jocelyn Lopez on Jan 28, 2023
A boy was born to Matthew and Alyssa Boger on Jan 28, 2023
A girl was born to Lincoln and Lovely Craved Guillen on Jan 28, 2023
A boy was born to Adrian Diaz and Elvia Navarro on Jan 28, 2023
A boy was born to Juan Martinez and Andrea Bautista on Jan 30, 2023
A boy was born to Jose Vargas and Monique Huitron on Jan 31, 2023
A boy was born to Edgar and Lesly Rodriguez on Feb 1, 2023
A girl was born to Edward Molina and Jane Iverlei Ignacio on Feb 1, 2023
A boy was born to Benjamin Flores and Daisy Lopez on Feb 1, 2023
A boy was born to Diego Patricio and Adriana Bautista on Feb 1, 2023
A girl was born to Janet De Jesus on Feb 1, 2023
A girl was born to Domingo and Dennisse Rodriguez on Feb 3, 2023
A boy was born to Ricardo Guisa and Amanda Figueroa on Feb 3, 2023
A girl was born to Fabian and Brandi Zaragoza on Feb 3, 2023
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A baby girl was born to Cory Patrick Phipps and Bethany Ives Rigg on 12/29/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Nissy Noelia Limon on 01/01/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Sergio Vazquez Cueva and Zenaida Ignacio Galvez on 01/03/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.