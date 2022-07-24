Marian Regional Medical Center
A boy was born to Scott and Stacy Turton on June 6, 2022
A girl was born to Miguel and Alexandra Morin on June 6, 2022
A boy was born to Gerber Grijalva and Odalys Lazaro on June 6, 2022
A boy was born to Juan Pablo and Laura Maestas on June 6, 2022
A girl was born to Jesus Rico and Veronica Rodriguez on June 6, 2022
A girl was born to Salvador Hernandez and Erandi Dominguez on June 8, 2022
A girl was born to Jesse Troutner and Tina Flores on June 8, 2022
A boy was born to Brandon Duran and Emily Spencer on June 8, 2022
A boy was born to Saad Sadig and Nagwa Abdelrahim on June 9, 2022
A boy was born to James Cox and Danielle Perez on June 9, 2022
A girl was born to Leonardo Rodriguez and Julia Cervantes on June 9, 2022
A boy was born to Ignacio Quevado and Brittany Lopez on June 11, 2022
A boy was born to Ruben Alejo and Margarita Ligario Hernandez on June 11, 2022
A girl was born to Marc Esparza and Abril Torres on June 13, 2022
A boy was born to Derek and Brianna Sherer on June 14, 2022
A boy was born to Jade Griffin on June 15, 2022
A girl was born to Fernando Hernandez and Daisy Ojeda on June 16, 2022
A boy was born to Noah and Gwendolyn Beyeler on June 16, 2022
A girl was born to Antonio Alcala and Angelique Bailey on June 16, 2022
A girl was born to Maximino Ramirez and Luz Perez on June 16, 2022
A boy was born to Kenneth Velasquez and Paige Lovato on June 16, 2022
A boy was born to Esau Herrera and Mayra Santiago on June 17, 2022
A girl was born to Dallas and Lauren Hotchkiss on June 18, 2022
A girl was born to Ivan Jose and Andrea Gil on June 18, 2022
A girl was born to Rafael and Nalleli Ramirez on June 18, 2022
A boy was born to Manuel and Justina Martinez on June 19, 2022
A girl was born to Nicholas and Jordan Bradshaw on June 19, 2022
A girl was born to Gregory Renden and Norma Oliva on June 20, 2022
A girl was born to Daniel Maldonado and Deisy Diaz on June 20, 2022
A boy was born to Alfredo Garcia and Veronica Ruiz on June 20, 2022
A boy was born to Cesar Chavez and Yazmine Nunez on June 22, 2022
A boy was born to Edgar Bravo and Dalia Quintanar on June 23, 2022
A boy was born to Marco Gaspar and Isabel Torrez on June 23, 2022
A boy was born to Byron Douglas and Megan Tidd on June 23, 2022
A girl was born to Floricel Alvarez on June 24, 2022
A boy was born to Isaiah Ramos and Madeline Pike on June 24, 2022
A girl was born to Vidal Plancarte and Vanessa Vega on June 24, 2022
A girl was born to Juan and Selinda Ceja on June 25, 2022
A boy was born to Austin Alejandre and Moriah Martinez on June 26, 2022
A boy was born to Alfredo Morales and Betzy Estrada on June 26, 2022
A boy was born to Daniel Mann and Crystal Serna on June 26, 2022
A boy was born to Matthew and Shelly Lampman on June 26, 2022
A girl was born to Noah and Alondra Banks on June 26, 2022
A girl was born to Ricardo Tenorio and Ana Flores on June 27, 2022
A boy was born to Morgan McReynolds and Cora Karamitsos on June 27, 2022
A girl was born to Isaias and Donatila Urbina on June 28, 2022
A boy was born to Victor Hernandez and Ana Hernandez on June 28, 2022
A girl was born to Brett Bizokas and Tiffany Penaflor on June 29, 2022
A girl was born to Armando and Olga Ojeda on June 29, 2022
A girl was born to Pedro Amador and Teresa Naranjo on June 30, 2022
A girl was born to Freddy and Elenarica Villalobos on June 30, 2022
A girl was born to Diego Rodriguez and Arlene Martinez on July 2, 2022
A girl was born to Phillip and Melssa Ormonde on July 2, 2022
A girl was born to Aisaiah Var and Keanna Arnold on July 2, 2022
A boy was born to Brandon and Karen Froelicher on July 3, 2022
A boy was born to Luis Ninche and Jeniseth Garcia on July 3, 2022
A boy was born to Federico Hernandez and Jennifer Garcia on July 4, 2022
A girl was born to Anthony Garcia and Diana Vargas on July 4, 2022
A boy was born to Fernando Calderon and Daphna Leichner on July 4, 2022
A boy was born to Anthony Cortez and Genesis Ordonez on July 5, 2022
A girl was born to Elias Alcivar and Sarah Solis on July 5, 2022
A girl was born to David Marquez and Yerixa Montero on July 6, 2022
A girl was born to Jacob and Romina Rose on July 6, 2022
A girl was born to Johnny Garcia and Nightingale Oao on July 7, 2022
A boy was born to Daniel Barron and Karen Salinas on July 7, 2022
A girl was born to Salvador Lopez and Janet Rubio on July 7, 2022
A girl was born to Erasmo and Jacqueline Guzman on July 7, 2022
A boy was born to Jerry and Cristina Cansino on July 7, 2022
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A girl was born to Jose Daniel Martinez Diaz and Dennys Ariadna Valencia on June 17, 2022.
A boy was born to Austin Lewis Caruana and Hannah Esther Caruana on June 20, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.