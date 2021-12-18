A girl was born to Jesse Rivera and Alizaye Perkins on November 21, 2021
A boy was born to Nathan and Michelle Winkles on November 21, 2021
A girl was born to Tony Fadel and Feryal Ebrahim on November 22, 2021
A girl was born to Joseph Medina and Cassie Jennings on November 22, 2021
A boy was born to Jasmine Amido on November 23, 2021
A boy was born to Angel Lopez and Maria Chavez on November 23, 2021
A girl was born to Luis Ornelas and Lizeth Rodriguez on November 24, 2021
A boy was born to Uriel Alonso and Guadalupe Torres on November 24, 2021
A girl was born to Luis Macias and Pilar Mendoza on November 24, 2021
A boy was born to Rigoberto Maldonado and Sandra Vargas on November 24, 2021
A boy was born to Juvenal Najera and Aylin Salvador on November 24, 2021
A girl was born to Leana and Jessica Franco on November 24, 2021
A girl was born to Jorge Gonzalez and Jaclyn Collins on November 25, 2021
A boy was born to Michael Gonzalez and Nallely Oliva on November 25, 2021
A boy was born to Jonatan Ponce and Juliana Alvarado on November 26, 2021
A boy was born to Michelle Huitron on November 26, 2021
A boy was born to Ricardo Magallon and Angelina Guzman on November 27, 2021
A boy was born to Sovannthorn Khut and Kosomavatey Keo on November 27, 2021
A girl was born to Martin Villagomez and Elizabeth Rodriguez on November 28, 2021
A girl was born to Daniel and Maria Burner on November 28, 2021
A boy was born to Andrew and Marycruz Salinas on November 28, 2021
A boy was born to Justin and Ashley Lyons on November 29, 2021
A boy was born to Bryan and Jeannette Dugan on November 30, 2021
A boy was born to Gael Maldonado and Marlen Martinez on November 30, 2021
A girl was born to Connor McCarthy and Amy Arguijo on December 1, 2021
A boy was born to Matthew Padilla and Jennifer Hernandez on December 1, 2021
A girl was born to Ian and Julia Hitch on December 1, 2021
A boy was born to Anthony and Staci O'Neil on December 1, 2021
A girl was born to Bernardino Canseco and Leonides Martinez on December 1, 2021
A girl was born to Brandon Rios and Amanda Lopez on December 2, 2021
A girl was born to Rafael Zaragoza and Jasinta Angeles on December 3, 2021
A boy was born to Bartolo Zeferino and Pabla Rojas on December 3, 2021
A boy was born to Roberto Aguilar and Jacqueline Uvias on December 4, 2021
A boy was born to Francisco Quintanilla and Marisol Manjano on December 4, 2021
A boy was born to Ignacio Navarro and Guadalupe Pena on December 4, 2021
A girl was born to Jimmy Escobar and Kaylee Williams on December 4, 2021
A girl was born to Jocelyn Quiroz on December 4, 2021
A girl was born to Joshua Olivares and Evelyn Carrillo on December 5, 2021
A boy was born to Travis and Tabitha Latour on December 5, 2021
A boy was born to Paul and Kelsey Chambers on December 6, 2021
A boy was born to Nelson Santos and Brenda Hernandez on December 6, 2021
A boy was born to Sergio Magana and Monica Virgen on December 7, 2021
A boy was born to Casey Thompson and Angelique Plaza on December 7, 2021
A girl was born to Kyle and Aileen Hurt on December 7, 2021
A boy was born to Salvador Sahagun and Jenna Leos on December 7, 2021
A girl was born to Jacob Magallon and Kailie Orosco on December 7, 2021
A boy was born to Marco Torres and Blanca Solano on December 11, 2021
A boy was born to Issac Garcia and Karli Tripp on December 12, 2021
A girl was born to Trinidad and Brenda Padilla on December 12, 2021
A boy was born to Eric and Autumn Sheridan on December 12, 2021
A girl was born to Maximino Maldonado and Valentina Ramirez on December 14, 2021
A boy was born to Spencer and Raquel Bush on December 14, 2021
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A girl was born to Orlando Valdez and Alejandra Jeanette Lopez on November 14, 2021
A girl was born to Anthony Daniel Torres and Adriana Limon on November 17, 2021
A girl was born to Aizik Vincent Delgado and Zoie Izsalbella Garcia on November 18, 2021
A girl was born to Alejandro and Lorena Andalon on November 21, 2021
A girl was born to Miguel Valdez Jr. and Stephanie Diane Valdez on November 24, 2021
A girl was born to Jacquelin Ann Travis on November 24, 2021
A boy was born to Joseph Jerome Maldonado and Gloria Eliset Trujillo on on November 24, 2021
A girl was born to Byron Jose Saenz Sequeira and Wendy Sugey Molina Chavarria on on November 29, 2021
A girl was born to Ron Ridel Cortez Esposo and Natalie Jane Esposo on December 1, 2021
A girl was born to Cody Daniel Velasco and Lindsey Caitlin Arevalos on December 2, 2021
A boy was born to Jose Guadalupe Virgen Villa and Cristina Aguilera on December 8, 2021
A girl was born to Jesus Espino Gutierrez and Natalie Elizabeth Ponce on December 14, 2021
