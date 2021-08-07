Marian Regional Medical Center
A boy was born to Angel Gaxiola and Xochitl Paniagua on July 14, 2021
A boy was born to Sean and Amanda Buenrostro on July 15, 2021
A boy was born to Christyan Espinoza and Paulina Bravo on July 15, 2021
A boy was born to Alfonso Vargas and Araceli Lazaro on July 15, 2021
A boy was born to Dimitri Cullors and Stefanie Vargas on July 15, 2021
A girl was born to Andres Quintanar and Noemi Nicolas on July 15, 2021
A boy was born to Julio and Iliana Medina on July 15, 2021
A girl was born to Nathan and Ashleigh Urton on July 17, 2021
A boy was born to Erick Beltran and Giselle Bravo on July 18, 2021
A boy was born to Victoriano Lopez and Ma Roldan on July 18, 2021
A boy was born to Melquisedec Ramirez and Maura Cano on July 19, 2021
A girl was born to Eduardo Montano and Yesenia Espinoza on July 19, 2021
A boy was born to Matthew and Kristen Mier on July 19, 2021
A girl was born to Loui Ceron and Kelly Roberson on July 20, 2021
A boy was born to Castulo Cordero and Ana Bonilla on July 21, 2021
A boy was born to Peter Hernandez and Jacquely Garrett on July 22, 2021
A girl was born to Monica Ramirez on July 22, 2021
A girl was born to Hibet Zavala on July 22, 2021
A boy was born to Luis Delgado and Soemi Velez on July 23, 2021
A girl was born to Santiago Zurita and Jada Torres on July 23, 2021
A boy was born to Jesus Baeza and Sarai Prado on July 24, 2021
A boy was born to Miguel and Rosalba Fonseca on Ju;y 24, 2021
A girl was born to Mark and Hali Mendez on July 24, 2021
A boy was born to Darrin Stakeman and McKenna Annon on July 24, 2021
A boy was born to Samuel Ojeda and Ashley Carrasco on July 24, 2021
A boy was born to Alfredo and Mariana Alvarez on July 25, 2021
A girl was born to Reven and Mallory Clark on July 26, 2021
A boy was born to Alyssa Stroud on July 27, 2021
A boy was born to Matthew Steinfelt and Nicole Millan on July 27, 2021
A girl was born to Cesar Vidales and Elisa Ayon on July 27, 2021
A boy was born to Richard Hunter and Lucia Carmona on July 28, 2021
A boy was born to Ruben Leos and Celeste Valdez on July 28, 2021
A girl was born to Sarai Garcia on July 29, 2021
A girl was born to Rosa Ramirez on July 30, 2021
A girl was born to Alfredo Nino and Erica Plancarte on July 31, 2021
A boy was born to Melbin Amparo and Adriana Mireles on July 31, 2021
Twin boys were born to Enrique Gonzalez and Andrea Tello on July 31, 2021
A girl was born to Luis Ochoa and Sujei Jimenez on July 31, 2021
A girl was born to Mark Lawrence San Jose and Rossini Ramirez on July 31, 2021
A girl was born to Olegario Cervantes and Margarita Vasquez on August 1, 2021
A girl was born to Francisco Romero and Linda Alejo on August 1, 2021
A boy was born to Allan Dela Cruz and Mardisia Joe on August 1, 2021
A girl was born to Ramiro Chagolla and Karina Pineda on August 1, 2021
A boy was born to Christopher and Rebecca McColm on August 2, 2021
A girl was born to Brian Lanini and Hunter Bounds on August 2, 2021
A girl was born to Joseph Guerrero and Susana Rodriguez on August 3, 2021
A boy was born to Matthew Estrada and Jessica Garcia on August 3, 2021
A girl was born to Marvin Ordaz and Jhoselin Hernandez on August 3, 2021
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
Baby boy was born to Kailey Noel Rae and Colton Anderson Bonner on 07/23/2021 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
