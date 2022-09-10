Marian Regional Medical Center
A boy was born to Miguel and Alexandrea Trigueros on July 26, 2022
A girl was born to Sergio Leyva and Kathryn Neville on July 27, 2022
A boy was born to Jared and Caitlyn Baker on July 28, 2022
A boy was born to Saul Rodriguez and Olivia Buckalew on July 29, 2022
A girl was born to Jorge Gonzalez and Estefania Zamudio on July 30, 2022
A boy was born to Brayan Araiza and Kendall Villa on July 30, 2022
A girl was born to Rafael Nunez and Veronica Ferreira on July 30, 2022
A girl was born to Bersain and Yurida Sanchez on August 1, 2022
A girl was born to Erik Laris and Maria Torres on August 1, 2022
A girl was born to Laura Vasquez on August 2, 2022
A girl was born to Jeremiah Escobedo and Melissa Owens on August 2, 2022
A girl was born to Jonathan Zaranda and Jessica Asuncion August 3, 2022
A boy was born to Norberto Zamora and Sixta Ramirez on August 3, 2022
A girl was born to Jorge Tenorio and Crystal Rodriguez on August 3, 2022
A boy was born to Marvin Ordaz and Jhoselin Hernandez on August 4, 2022
A boy was born to Eric Lugo and Ryann Cabigon on August 4, 2022
A girl was born to Raul Aviles and Alexia Ugo on August 5, 2022
A boy was born to Shane Hennessy and Maria Guevara on August 5, 2022
A boy was born to Eric Maciel and Ashley Delrio on August 5, 2022
A girl was born to Eduardo Ramirez and Remedios Ledesma on August 5, 2022
A boy was born to Antolin Cholula and Genoveva Jimenez on August 6, 2022
A boy was born to Rosalino Miguel and Bertha Gomez on August 6, 2022
A girl was born to Anthony Robledo and Shari Powers on August 7, 2022
A boy was born to Faustino Garcia and Lorena Matias on August 7, 2022
A girl was born to Dari Morales and Guadalupe Martinez on August 8, 2022
A girl was born to Mansa Evans and Nicole Sumner on August 9, 2022
A boy was born to Efren and Jessica Granados on August 10, 2022
A girl was born to Michael Ledsma and Marissa Castillo on August 10, 2022
A girl was born to Dennis and Analise Morales on August 10, 2022
A boy was born to Uriel Vazquez and Elizabeth Perez on August 12, 2022
A girl was born to Dakota and Kayla Matthews on August 12, 2022
A boy was born to Hector and Michelle Rangel on August 12, 2022
A boy was born to Roberto and Kristine Rangel on August 15, 2022
A girl was born to Elias Casillas and Letty Mendoza on August 15, 2022
A girl was born to Salomon Apolonio and Olga Manzano on August 15, 2022
A girl was born to Brando Enciso and Anabel Carrasco on August 15, 2022
A boy was born to Samuel and Longina Ramirez on August 16, 2022
A girl was born to Leonardo Romero and Jaqueline Mendoza on August 17, 2022
A boy was born to Erik Velasco and Raschelle Arguijo August 17, 2022
A girl was born to Miguel Olea and Gabriella Perez on August 17, 2022
A girl was born to Julio Garcia and Savannah Tlatenchi on August 18, 2022
A boy was born to Manuel Mondragon and Nataly Resendiz on August 18, 2022
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A boy was born to Ricardo Ruiz and Maribel Ruiz on July 21, 2022
A boy was born to Antonio Soto and Veronica Ann Ruiz on July 21, 2022
A girl was born to Jorge L Guinea and Veronica Espinosa on July 24, 2022
A boy was born to Joseph Anthony Segura and Celene Marie Garcia on July 25, 2022
A girl was born to Alejandro Manzo Meza Jr. and Marlene Nicole Medina Garcia on July 26, 2022
A boy was born to Alisandro Aramburo Jr. and Susana Elizabeth Montes on August 2, 2022
A boy was born to Cristian Ramirez Bello and Maria Barragan Meza on August 3, 2022
A boy was born to Christopher Larkin Palmer and Sarah Rose Pavich on August 3, 2022
A boy was born to Gabriel Palato and Yessenia Jasmine Rios on August 4, 2022
A girl was born to Roberto Escobar and Dominique Marie Eads on August 5, 2022
A girl was born to Carlos Alexis Velasquez Mena and Alexandria Esmeralda Vargas on August 6, 2022
A girl was born to West Domenic Hierholzer and Eliza Krystine Ybarra on August 8, 2022
A boy was born Ethan Stefan Roberts and Le Anna Maria Smith on August 11, 2022
A girl was born to Luis Fernando Esquivel Tafoya and Carla Adriana Salgado on August 13, 2022
A boy was born to Asdrubal Coronel and Coral Marie Taatjes on August 17, 2022
A girl was born Serenity Bleu Chavez on August 19, 2022
A boy was born to David Reyes and Elizabeth Grace Ross on August 23, 2022
A girl was born to Mathew Mark Magers and Kayla Marie Lown on August 25, 2022
A girl was born to Michael Ruiz and Kelsey Anya Warner-Lehne on August 28, 2022
