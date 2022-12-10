Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Eduardo Cruz and Carolina Vega on November 16, 2022
A girl was born to Rene Dorame and Ashley Barbosa on November 16, 2022
A boy was born to Javier Vega and Laura Flores on November 16, 2022
A boy was born to Layla Reid on November 16, 2022
A boy was born to Fernando Hernandez and Alyssa Cuevas on November 16, 2022
A boy was born to Felix Gonzalez and Cristal Lira on November 17, 2022
A boy was born to David Espinoza and Kimberly Salazar on November 18, 2022
A boy was born to Mitchell and Alison Montalvo on November 18, 2022
A girl was born to Vannessa Buenrostro on November 18, 2022
A boy was born to Justyce Balderama on November 20, 2022
A girl was born to Carlos Garcia and Melissa Pantoja on November 20, 2022
A girl was born to Christian and Serena Jackson on November 21, 2022
A girl was born to Jose Hernandez and Maria Burgos on November 21, 2022
A girl was born to Evelyn Jimenez on November 22, 2022
A boy was born to Robert Malone and Janice Easterwood on November 22, 2022
A boy was born to Sylvester Espinoza and Kaprina Garza on November 22, 2022
A boy was born to Miguel Moreno and Cynthea Ferrell on November 23, 2022
A boy was born to Nathaniel and Roslyn Burk on November 24, 2022
A girl was born to Sara Luz on November 25, 2022
A boy was born to Daniel Bulgin and Latrell Heard on November 25, 2022
A boy was born to Javier and Leticia Aguilera on November 25, 2022
A boy was born to Sandra Vargas on November 25, 2022
A girl was born to Aaron and April Dell on November 26, 2022
A boy was born to Edgar Diaz and Deborah Gutierrez on November 26, 2022
A girl was born to Lawrence Fondern and Mashyla Jordan on November 26, 2022
A girl was born to Jose Marcial and Luz Ramirez on November 26, 2022
Twin Boys were born to Nicolaus Hoffman and Brenna Tippitt on November 26, 2022
A girl was born to Andy Severiano and Yurytzy Jasso on November 27, 2022
A boy was born to Eddie Carr and Yesenia Ventura on November 27, 2022
A girl was born to Gilberto Hernandez and Elva Martinez on November 29, 2022
A boy was born to Esther Curiel on November 30, 2022
A boy was born to George and Ranae Burns on November 30, 2022
A boy was born to Juan Vazquez and Guadalupe Prado on December 1, 2022
A girl was born to Raul Antunez and Patricia Gutierrez on December 2, 2022
A girl was born to Fernando Chavez and Maria Vargas on December 2, 2022
A boy was born to Ricardo Salinas and Angelica Mendoza on December 2, 2022
A girl was born to Michael and Diana Muranaka on December 3, 2022
A boy was born to Alexander Solano and Daniela Contreras on December 3, 2022
A girl was born to Marco Pille and Fabiola Lachino on December 3, 2022
A boy was born to Travis and Laura Ferguson on December 4, 2022
A girl was born to Terrell and Erin Zackery on December 4, 2022
A girl was born to Olga Nevarez on December 5, 2022
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A baby boy was born to Elias Estrada and Rachel Michelle Snell on 11/21/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Jorge Ambrosio Lopez and Andrea Soriano Venegas on 11/28/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Tyler Scott Brade and Jessie Danielle Payne on 11/28/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Gerardo Laureano Gonzalez and Candelaria Elizabeth Ramirez Lopez on 11/30/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Michael Ricky Becerra and Guadalupe Becerra on 12/01/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Isidro Chavez Chavez and Leana Lola Lopez on 12/07/2022 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.