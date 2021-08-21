Marian Regional Medical Center

A boy was born to Davante Cain and Michelle Morales on August 4, 2021

A girl was born to Shaun Lynn and Erica Garcia on August 4, 2021

A boy was born to Jessi Robles on August 4, 2021

A boy was born to Robert and Arlene Enger on August 4, 2021

A boy was born to Nicolas Garcia and Sandra Perez on August 4, 2021

A girl was born to Christian and Isabel Mendoza on August 4, 2021

A girl was born to Christopher and Sabrina Barney on August 5, 2021

A girl was born to Anthony Cortez and Miriam Torres on August 5, 2021

A girl was born to Luis and Antoinette Aguilera on August 6, 2021

A boy was born to Andrew and Emily Ibarra on August 6, 2021

A boy was born to Obed Otero and Fatima Ahumada on August 6, 2021

A boy was born to Carmelo Mendez and Lourdes Sanchez on August 6, 2021

A girl was born to Moises Galvez and Inocencia Ortega on August 7, 2021

A girl was born to Sergio Mendez and Lucina Sanchez on August 7, 2021

A girl was born to Jesus Ramirez and Leticia Santos on August 7, 2021

A girl was born to Lorenzo Morelos and Mia Prado on August 8, 2021

A boy was born to Luke and Natalie Vlassis on August 8, 2021

A boy was born to Cody Wong and Molly Cantwell on August 9, 2021

A boy was born to Gabriel Zaragoza and Maria Jimenez on August 10, 2021

A girl was born to Miguel Machuca and Suleyma Cruz on August 11, 2021

A girl was born to Eroldo Silva and Katherine Garcia on August 11, 2021

A boy was born to Dominic Reyes and Vanessa Ayala on August 11, 2021

A girl was born to Laurentino Antonio and Isabel Maya on August 13, 2021

A girl was born to Stevie Carrasco and Evelyn Marroquin on August 13, 2021

A boy was born to Hugo Medina and Norma Sixto on August 13, 2021

A boy was born to Briana Trujillo on August 13, 2021

A boy was born to Jesse Sanchez and Liliana Ortiz on August 13, 2021

A boy was born to Nicholas and Gwendolyn Canaan on August 14, 2021

A boy was born to Vincent Galindo and Andrea Renteria on August 14, 2021

A girl was born to George Turcott and Sativa Pinedo on August 14, 2021

A girl was born to Andrew Aguilar and Alicia Perez on August 14, 2021

A boy was born to Ismael Pastrana and Fernanda Perez on August 14, 2021

A boy was born to Luis Cordova and Sandra Aguila on August 15, 2021

A boy was born to Daniel Ramirez and Cristina Garcia on August 15, 2021

A girl was born to Lloyd Douglass and Diana Agraz on August 16, 2021

A boy was born to Frank and Christa Balcorta on August 17, 2021

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A boy was born to Leticia Paula Garcia and Frank James Cousins on August 5, 2021.

A girl was born to Felicia Benavides and Jordan Antonio O'Byrne on August 5, 2021.

A boy was born to Brittley Frances Ranney and Dustin Grant Sleger on August 6, 2021.

