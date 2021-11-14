Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Steven and Joanna Ronquillo on September 28, 2021
A boy was born to Jose Bautista and Angelica Funes on September 30, 2021
A boy was born to Salvador and Amanda Funes on October 1, 2021
A girl was born to Andres Gonzalez and Sienna Ramos on October 4, 2021]
A boy was born to Jovanny Gallardo and Nancy Alvarez on October 20, 2021
Twin girls were born to Dillon and Samantha Krotz on October 20, 2021
A girl was born to Craig and Thu Dahlitz on October 21, 2021
A girl was born to Rafael Ortiz and Elizabeth Lopez on October 21, 2021
A boy was born to Jessika Zepeda on October 21, 2021
A boy was born to Adin Torres and Katya Morales on October 23, 2021
A boy was born to Pedro Soterio and Angelica Reyes on October 23, 2021
A boy was born to Yovani Ortiz and Elena Gonzalez on October 23, 2021
A boy was born to Julius Esparza and Lizeth Romero on October 23, 2021
A girl was born to Alejandro Avila and Ashley Hopkins on October 23, 2021
A girl was born to Gabriel and Elizabeth Hernandez on October 24, 2021
A girl was born to Jesus Garcia and Jovana Soto on October 25, 2021
A boy was born to Aaron and Ashlee Perlitsh on October 25, 2021
A boy was born to Daniel Ruvalcaba and Mariah Lopez on October 26, 2021
A boy was born to Jossimar and Andrea Espinosa on October 26, 2021
A boy was born to Gustavo Ramos and Angela Baez on October 26, 2021
A boy was born to Jonathan Bernal and Mariah Maya on October 26, 2021
A boy was born to Alex Prado and Diana Baez on October 26, 2021
A boy was born to Michael and Gabrielle Marrero on October 26, 2021
A girl was born to Jonah and Justine Rowan on October 27, 2021
A girl was born to David and Tara Shea on October 27, 2021
A girl was born to Francis and Kelly Antigua on October 28, 2021
A girl was born to Benjamin Rodriguez and Jessica Espinoza on October 28, 2021
A girl was born to Jorge Zacarias and Nancy Contreras on October 28, 2021
A girl was born to Cameron and Alejandra Glazewski on October 30, 2021
A boy was born to Jose Martinez and Flora Hernandez on October 31, 2021
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A boy was born to Dale Grey Bebeau and Tiffany Marie Kerstner on October 5, 2021
A girl was born to Gustavo and Jaqueline Alejandre on October 27, 2021
A boy was born to Eric Scott John and Leigha Rose Christensen on October 29, 2021
A girl was born to Kristopher Steven Rouleau and Kamille Larae Rouleau on October 29, 2021
A boy was born to Mario Angel Martinez and Lizabeth Lemen on November 1, 2021
A girl was born to Antonio Melgoza and Jessica Nichole Lara on November 3, 2021
