Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Miguel Santiago and Ruby Uribe on July 8, 2022
A girl was born to Isaac Fajardo and Ana Villasenor on July 8, 2022
A boy was born to Mariano Delgado and Leanne Sanchez on July 9, 2022
A boy was born to Jose and Mayra Sierra on July 10, 2022
A boy was born to Arturo Basurto and Gloria Espinobarros on July 10, 2022
A boy was born to Jose and Jazmin Prado on July 10, 2022
A girl was born to Isidro Sanchez and Alondra Herrera on July 10, 2022
A girl was born to Daniel and Lacey Hayes on July 11, 2022
A boy was born to Benjamin Kiger and Adison Crowley on July 12, 2022
A boy was born to Yoani Bautista and Maria Garnica on July 12, 2022
A boy was born to Jose Jasso and Mariam Camarena on July 12, 2022
A boy was born to Benjamin Davalos and Olga Perez on July 14, 2022
A girl was born to Pedro Morales and Ariadna Zurita on July 14, 2022
A girl was born to Miguel Villa and Mayra Mendoza on July 14, 2022
A boy was born to Andy Nguyen and Lan Do on July 14, 2022
A boy was born to David Bartolo and Gabriella Platter on July 14, 2022
A boy was born to Jesus Vazquez and Anahi Aguilar on July 15, 2022
A girl was born to Alexis Franco and Stephany Gomez on July 15, 2022
A girl was born to Jose and Beija Arzaga on July 15, 2022
A boy was born to Gerardo Ordaz and Josefa Robles on July 15, 2022
A boy was born to Marvin Vazquez and Adriana Lachino on July 15, 2022
A girl was born to Oscar Mendez and Veronica Guerrrero on July 15, 2022
A boy was born to Jose Cuevas and Ana Gonzalez on July 16, 2022
A boy was born to Michelle Dayana Valencia Zepeda on July 18, 2022
A boy was born to Claudia Justine Lopez on July 18, 2022
