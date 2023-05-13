Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Dennex and Lilia Torres on April 16, 2023
A girl was born to Ryan and Christa Shepperd on April 16, 2023
A girl was born to Omar Ledon and Osiris Ramos on April 19, 2023
A girl was born to Jhordy Ramirez and Ana Rodriguez on April 20, 2023
A girl was born to Jesus Ramirez and Florencia Luis on April 21, 2023
A boy was born to Jeffrey-Glenn Newman and Shakara Jones on April 21, 2023
A girl was born to Dominic Keanu and Alyssa Delmendo on April 21, 2023
A boy was born to Juan Rios and Josefa Poceros on April 22, 2023
A boy was born to Jason Bonham and Tabatha Martinez on April 22, 2023
A boy was born to Jose Barragan and Emely Galo on April 23, 2023
A boy was born to Rafael Marcial and Reynalda Jacinto on April 24, 2023
A girl was born to Gabriel and Daniela Perez on April 24, 2023
A girl was born to Daniel Korman and Nicole Evans on April 24, 2023
A girl was born to Eduardo Estrada and Marissa Rosas on April 24, 2023
A boy was born to Alberto Ruiz and Brenda Pineda on April 25, 2023
A girl was born to Tristan and Amber Marcum on April 26, 2023
A boy was born to Edgar Mendoza and Juanita De Alba on April 26, 2023
A girl was born to Luis Espinoza and Luz Aguilar on April 26, 2023
A girl was born to Kyle and Heather Bower on April 27, 2023
A boy was born to Gustavo Basurto and Veronica Remijio on April 29, 2023
A girl was born to Jonah and Vashti Husted on April 30, 2023
A boy was born to Hi-Jae and Samantha Kang on May 2, 2023
Twin boys were born to Michael Valdez and Brianna Gutierrez on May 2, 2023
A girl was born to Alan Chavez and Mariah Zamudio on May 2, 2023
A boy was born to Armando Guzman and Jazmin Narez on May 4, 2023
A girl was born to Joseph Borres and Vanessa Tamayo on May 5, 2023
A boy was born to Dustin Laggren and Sarah Peck on May 5, 2023
A girl was born to Carlos MIxteg and Anarely Martinez on May 6, 2023
A girl was born to Scott and Carissa Campbell on May 6, 2023
A girl was born to Juan Perez and Ziha Torres on May 6, 2023
