Marian Regional Medical Center
A boy was born to Cesar and Juliana Jaramillo on June 9, 2023
A boy was born to Jesus Estrada and Kaylee Soto on June 9, 2023
A boy was born to Salvador Bustamante and Maria Barrera on June 9, 2023
A girl was born to Yony and Raquel Pineda on June 10, 2023
A girl was born to Andres Romero and Angelica Guevara on June 10, 2023
A girl was born to Francisco Daniel and Margarita Sevilla on June 10, 2023
A boy was born to Erick Beltran and Giselle Bravo on June 10, 2023
A boy was born to Celso Guerrero and Veronica Santiago on June 10, 2023
A boy was born to Everardo Hernandez and Erika Hernandez on June 10, 2023
A girl was born to Jorge Barragan and Kailee Hernandez on June 10, 2023
A boy was born to Leonel Rodriguez and Jassury Juarez on June 10, 2023
A boy was born to Christian and Maria Romero on June 12, 2023
A girl was born to Miguel and Sophia Quinonez on June 13, 2023
A boy was born to Pedro Preciado and Llesenia Gallegos on June 14, 2023
A boy was born to Ryan Rich and Miesha Conrad on June 15, 2023
A girl was born to Dakota Ryken and Mikaela Reynolds on June 18, 2023
A girl was born to Weston and Kristen Kelly on June 18, 2023
A girl was born to Raul Ortega and Karen Reyes on June 18, 2023
A boy was born to Joshua and Caitlin Bledsoe on June 19, 2023
A boy was born to Paul Delgado and Yvette Navarrete on June 21, 2023
A girl was born to Joseph Silva and Allisa Limon on June 23, 2023
A girl was born to Felipe Bernal and Melinda Morales on June 23, 2023
A boy was born to Jorge Olivas and Christina Mendez on June 24, 2023
A girl was born to Raymond Padilla and Andrea Real on June 25, 2023
A boy was born to Adrian Mendez and Bernice Soto on June 26, 2023
A girl was born to Jacob and Alyssa Salinas on June 26, 2023
A girl was born to Casper Maldonado on June 27. 2023
A boy was born to Ja and Marianne Rohail Zapatero on June 27, 2023
A boy was born to Jose Balderas and Mariam Magdaleno on June 29, 2023
A boy was born to Alexander and Zaira Guardado on June 29, 2023
A boy was born to John Doupe and Onjolee McGill on June 30, 2023
A girl was born to Joseph Garcia and Laura Rich on June 30, 2023
A girl was born to Elijah Benzon and Madison Berg on June 30, 2023
