Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Christopher and Laura Silva on October 5, 2021
A girl was born to Arturo and Stephanie Plascencia on October 5, 2021
A girl was born to Elizabeth Hernandez on October 6, 2021
A girl was born to Matthew Thompson and Miwa Garwood on October 6, 2021
A girl was born to Salvador Bueno and Delia Solorzano on October 7, 2021
A boy was born to Philip Garcia and Helaina Perkins on October 7, 2021
A girl was born to Francis and Norma Lagattuta on October 7, 2021
A boy was born to Adam and Allie Doerksen on October 8, 2021
A girl was born to Pedro Flores and Guadalupe Jimenez on October 8, 2021
A boy was born to Travis and Taylor Milne on October 9, 2021
A boy was born to Jose Escalera and Maria Rodriguez on October 10, 2021
A girl was born to Justin Sy and Erica Lomeli on October 10, 2021
A girl was born to Ricardo Vazquez and Guadalupe Guzman on October 11, 2021
A girl was born to Inocencio Garcia and Alberta Sierra on October 12, 2021
A girl was born to Pedro Cruz and Amelia Cortez on October 12, 2021
A girl was born to Daniel Wheeler and Jada Roberts on October 13, 2021
A boy was born to MIguel Tovar and Juliana Orozco on October 13, 2021
A girl was born to Steven Cavazos and Samantha Serna on October 14, 2021
A girl was born to Rick Olson and Sonya Rodriguez on October 15, 2021
A girl was born to Victoria Santana on October 15, 2021
A boy was born to Jose and LInda Coracero on October 15, 2021
A boy was born to Eric and Alexandria Munro on October 15, 2021
A girl was born to Marcelino Bautista and Maria Valente on October 18, 2021
A girl was born to Ricardo Galarza Jr. and Stacie Najera on October 18, 2021
A boy was born to Paulino Angeles and Maria Carmona on October 18, 2021
A boy was born to Mario Alvarez and Graciela Guzman on October 19, 2021
A boy was born to Brigido Lucas and Antonia Mendez on October 19, 2021
A girl was born to Francisco Rojas and Eliceht Paz on October 20, 2021
A girl was born to Ambrocio Lopez and Hizvy Rojas on November 2, 2021
A boy was born to Matthew and Jessica Vallerand on November 2, 2021
A girl was born to Rogelio Velazquez and Anahi Barrientos on November 4, 2021
A boy was born to Alvin and Karla Lopez on November 6, 2021
A boy was born to Nicole and Katherine Trefts on November 7, 2021
A boy was born to Michelle Yepez on November 7, 2021
A girl was born to Mercedes Ortiz on November 8, 2021
A boy was born to Justin and Marae Bender on November 8, 2021
A girl was born to Agustin Vivar and Marcela Garcia on November 8, 2021
A girl was born to Luis Tenas and Malisa Thole on November 9, 2021
A girl was born to Christian Barraza and Emigdia Hernandez on November 9, 2021
A girl was born to Gerardo Salas and Miranda Ceglia on November 9, 2021
A boy was born to Gregory and Corinna Dorroh on November 9, 2021
A girl was born to Jose Ayala and Edith Chavez on November 10, 2021
A boy was born to Leonor Garcia on November 10, 2021
A girl was born to Anthony Guerrero and Aliyah Morales on November 11, 2021
A boy was born to Olivia O'Flaherty on November 11, 2021
A girl was born to Alexander Alcocer and Rachel Pope-Rice on November 11, 2021
A girl was born to Francisco Romero and Lezlie Eulogio on November 11, 2021
A girl was born to Salomon and Maria Novoa on November 12, 2021
A boy was born to Bill and Carolina Del Castillo on November 13, 2021
A girl was born to Hector and Natalia Calderon on November 13, 2021
