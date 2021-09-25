Marian Regional Medical Center

A boy was born to Cristian Sandoval and Julian Silva on August 29, 2021

A boy was born to Jose and Sintia Torres on August 29, 2021

A boy was born to Larry and Terrah Weber on August 30, 2021

A girl was born to KimJohn Villegas and Angela Frances Palumpa on August 30, 2021

A boy was born to Daniel Valencia and Jeanette De Los Santos on August 30, 2021

A girl was born to Rigoberto Castillo and Aydalizet Montoya on August 31, 2021

A boy was born to Taylor and Melanie Johnson on August 31, 2021

A girl was born to Rafael and Arasely Cortes on September 1, 2021

A boy was born to Victor Torres and Selene Rodriguez on September 1, 2021

A girl was born to Jose and Maribel Sanchez on September 1, 2021

A boy was born to Matthew Lundien and Reyna Murillo on September 3, 2021

A boy was born to Gabriel and Jacquelyn Espinoza on September 3, 2021

A boy was born to Juan and Adeline Hernandez on September 4, 2021

A girl was born to Antonio and Jessica Moreno on September 5, 2021

A boy was born to Robert Parra and Susan Urias on September 5, 2021

A boy was born to Derek Brewer and Carolina Iturbide on September 6, 2021

A boy was born to Austin and Alexandra Lillenberg on September 7, 2021

A boy was born to Derek and Destiny McLeod on September 7, 2021

A girl was born to Jordan and Emily Irizarry on September 8, 2021

A boy was born to Christian Rincon and Alexandra Gutierrez on September 8, 2021

A boy was born to Jesus Zores and Karen Gonzalez on September 9, 2021

A girl was born to Christopher Bevington and Elizabeth Gallegos on September 10, 2021

A girl was born to Jared Perry and Lesslie Rodriguez on September 11, 2021

A boy was born to Salvador and Jordan Vargas on September 11, 2021

A girl was born to Justin and Danae Smith on September 11, 2021

A girl was born to Chad Delangie and Guadalupe Sanchez on September 12, 2021

A boy was born to Gilbert Monteil and Malika Azziz on September 13, 2021

A girl was born to Steven Fregoso and Makenzee Wood on September 14, 2021

A girl was born to Yordan Carrera and Manary Juarez on September 15, 2021

Twins a boy and a girl were born to Scottie Farmer and Jessica Grose on September 15, 2021

A girl was born to German Ruiz and Elizabeth Jimenez on September 16, 2021

A boy was born to Allen and Stacia Roseberry on September 16, 2021

A boy was born to Jose Gama and Martha Navarro on September 18, 2021

A girl was born to Guillermo Silvar and Ana Rodriguez on September 18, 2021

A girl was born to Damon and Josie Iness on September 18, 2021

A boy was born to Hector Beas and Elizabeth Salazar on September 18, 2021

A girl was born to Kayla Terry on September 19, 2021

A girl was born to Brandon Hernandez and Kendra Webb on September 20, 2021

A boy was born to Roberto Rodriguez and Dulce Zavala on September 20, 2021

A boy was born to Gary and Kiana Evon on September 21, 2021

A girl was born to Juan Macias and Sheyla Echeandia on September 21, 2021

A girl was born to Chris and Lela Alcocer on September 21, 2021

 

