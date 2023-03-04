Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Eduardo Morales and Adriana Alvarez on Feb 4, 2023
A girl was born to Jose Cortes and Monserrat Briones on Feb 4, 2023
A girl was born to Aurelio Rodriguez and Beatriz Hernandez on Feb 4, 2023
A girl was born to Carlos Barragan and Veronica Martinez on Feb 5, 2023
A boy was born to Jose and Luisa Zamora on Feb 5, 2023
Twins a boy and girl were born to Christopher Munoz Jr and Myranda Labre on Feb 5, 2023
A boy was born to Tiona Yon on Feb 5, 2023
A girl was born to Jose Escalera and Maria Rodriguez on Feb 6, 2023
A girl was born to Devon Knox and Alissa Daniels on Feb 7, 2023
A boy was born to Jessel and Cassandra Lopez-Gomes on Feb 7, 2023
A boy was born to Daniel Rubio and Richelle Dela Cruz on Feb 8, 2023
A girl was born to Rutilio Zeferino and Ana Morelos on Feb 8, 2023
A boy was born to Erica Martinez on Feb 9, 2023
A boy was born to Danny and Lindsey Gregory on Feb 10, 2023
A girl was born to Manuel Zubiate and Andrea Silvas-Elenes on Feb 10, 2023
A boy was born to Fernando Ramirez and Isabel Barriga on Feb 11, 2023
A girl was born to Fidencio Gonzalez and Cynthia Hernandez on Feb 12, 2023
A girl was born to Uriel Sierra and Margarita Sanchez on Feb 17, 2023
A girl was born to Lance Henderson and Christina Bolanos on Feb 18, 2023
A girl was born to Leonardo Ramos and Maria Prado on Feb 19, 2023
A boy was born to Gilberto Ruiz and Mariela Corona on Feb 20, 2023
A boy was born to Hugo and Mayra Hernandez on Feb 20, 2023
A boy was born to Juan Rodriguez and Herminia Zuniga on Feb 22, 2023
A boy was born to Kamron and Courtney Eiland on Feb 23, 2023
A boy was born to Fidelio Toribio and Angela Emiliano on Feb 24, 2023
A girl was born to David Meza and Maria Anguiano on Feb 25, 2023
A girl was born to Jefferson Montar and Clarita Mendoza on Feb 25, 2023
A boy was born to Edgar Sierra and Johana Barajas on Feb 26, 2023
