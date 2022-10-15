Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Get Llyod John and Jhoan Estacio on October 1, 2022
A girl was born to Jarrell and Jessica Meier on October 1, 2022
A girl was born to Jovanni Cerezo and Maribel Quezada on October 2, 2022
A boy was born to Adrian Cruz and Brittany Esquivel on October 2, 2022
A boy was born to Joshua and Maricar Smith on October 3, 2022
A boy was born to Judas Wheeler and Petra Chappell on October 3, 2022
A boy was born to Alexandro Munguia and Ashley Bravo on October 4, 2022
A boy was born to Mason and Joey Alves on October 4, 2022
A girl was born to Mikel and Julia De La Cruz on October 5, 2022
A boy was born to James Jones and Melissa Pritchard on October 6, 2022
A boy was born to Eddie Hernandez and Isaira Martinez on October 6, 2022
A boy was born to Brandon Frederiksen and Cherie Andersen on October 6, 2022
A boy was born to Nyckolas Rodriguez and Eliana Venegas on October 7, 2022
A girl was born to Nicholas Wright and Julie Gonzalez on October 7, 2022
A girl was born to Christopher Valdez and Angelika Munoz on October 7, 2022
A girl was born to Tyler Daniel and Elissa Harrison on October 8, 2022
A boy was born to Jesus and Erika Rodriguez on October 9, 2022
A girl was born to Robert Albertson and Adriana Lara on October 9, 2022
A girl was born to Imani Watts on October 10, 2022
A girl was born to Mario Ramos and Mariah Gonzalez on October 10, 2022
A boy was born to Tlaloc Jaramillo and Vanessa Cervantes on October 11, 2022
A girl was born to Oscar Gaspar and Rebecca Penaloza on October 11, 2022
A girl was born to Angel Gomez and Jaqueline Perez on October 11, 2022
A boy was born to Bijan Ladan and Breanna Liendo on October 11, 2022
A boy was born to Jose Ponciano and Daisy Bucio on October 11, 2022
A boy was born to Jose De Leon and Ana Maciel on October 12, 2022
A girl was born to Lisandro Rojas and Elideth Dimas on October 12, 2022
A boy was born to Nestor Estrada and Jacqlyn Graham on October 12, 2022
