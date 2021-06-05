Marian Regional Medical Center

A boy was born to Rawley and Ingrid Hermreck on May 4, 2021

A boy was born to Wayne and Tiffany Schofield on May 4, 2021

A girl was born to Jose Martinez and Yareli Lopez on May 5, 2021

Twin boy's were born to Thomas and Caity Casey on May 5, 2021

A girl was born to Gabriel Valencia and Danica Alley on May 6, 2021

A girl was born to Aurelio Rodriguez and Beatriz Hernandez on May 6, 2021

A boy was born to Andrew and Amber Grijalva on May 6, 2021

A boy was born to Ismael Altamirano and Nohemi Ramirez on May 6, 2021

A girl was born to Vicente Chairez and Sara Gomez on May 7, 2021

A boy was born to Jesse and Alyssa Cruz on May 7, 2021

A girl was born to Raymond Hernandez and Anastacia Morin on May 8, 2021

A boy was born to David Hendrickson and Kaitlyn Schneider on May 9, 2021

A boy was born to Alfredo Alaniz and Clarissa Patlan on May 9, 2021

A girl was born to Sergio and Maria Maldonado on May 9, 2021

A boy was born to Cody and Emily Anderson on May 10, 2021

A boy was born to Carlos and Marina Gonzalez on May 11, 2021

A boy was born to Brianne Ward on May 11, 2021

A girl was born to Joeray and Diana Mendoza on May 11, 2021

A girl was born to Estevan Cuesta and Karla Maldonado on May 12, 2021

A girl was born to Vinh and Chelsea Lam on May 12, 2021

A girl was born to Gardenia Lopez on May 13, 2021

A boy was born to Christopher Munoz and Myranda Labre on May 14, 2021

A boy was born to Jose Evangelista and Stephanie Garcia on May 14, 2021

A boy was born to Fabian and Brandi Zaragoza on May 14, 2021

A girl was born to David Alvarado and Aimee Snyder on May 15, 2021

A girl was born to Francisco Morghen and Lucy Cabrera on May 17, 2021

A girl was born to Derek Woodruff and Melissa Brown on May 17, 2021

A boy was born to Fernando and Alejandra Munoz on May 18, 2021

A boy was born to Gilberto Cornejo and Adrianna Davis on May 20, 2021

A girl was born to Daniel Corona and Gabriela Duenez on May 22, 2021

A boy was born to Emanuel Sanchez and Liney Santa Cruz on May 22, 2021

A boy was born to Vicente and Vanessa Gonzalez on May 25, 2021

A boy was born to Omar Diaz and Yolanda Oropeza on May 25, 2021

A boy was born to Angelina Marshall on May 26, 2021

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A girl was born to Audriana Kayla Orozco and Martin Joel Melero on May 10, 2021

A girl was born to Alexandria Helene Fredsholm and Lucas Scott Killingsworth on May 12, 2021

A girl was born to Ashley Lee Bray and Andrew Rios on May 18, 2021

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments