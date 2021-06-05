Marian Regional Medical Center
A boy was born to Rawley and Ingrid Hermreck on May 4, 2021
A boy was born to Wayne and Tiffany Schofield on May 4, 2021
A girl was born to Jose Martinez and Yareli Lopez on May 5, 2021
Twin boy's were born to Thomas and Caity Casey on May 5, 2021
A girl was born to Gabriel Valencia and Danica Alley on May 6, 2021
A girl was born to Aurelio Rodriguez and Beatriz Hernandez on May 6, 2021
A boy was born to Andrew and Amber Grijalva on May 6, 2021
A boy was born to Ismael Altamirano and Nohemi Ramirez on May 6, 2021
A girl was born to Vicente Chairez and Sara Gomez on May 7, 2021
A boy was born to Jesse and Alyssa Cruz on May 7, 2021
A girl was born to Raymond Hernandez and Anastacia Morin on May 8, 2021
A boy was born to David Hendrickson and Kaitlyn Schneider on May 9, 2021
A boy was born to Alfredo Alaniz and Clarissa Patlan on May 9, 2021
A girl was born to Sergio and Maria Maldonado on May 9, 2021
A boy was born to Cody and Emily Anderson on May 10, 2021
A boy was born to Carlos and Marina Gonzalez on May 11, 2021
A boy was born to Brianne Ward on May 11, 2021
A girl was born to Joeray and Diana Mendoza on May 11, 2021
A girl was born to Estevan Cuesta and Karla Maldonado on May 12, 2021
A girl was born to Vinh and Chelsea Lam on May 12, 2021
A girl was born to Gardenia Lopez on May 13, 2021
A boy was born to Christopher Munoz and Myranda Labre on May 14, 2021
A boy was born to Jose Evangelista and Stephanie Garcia on May 14, 2021
A boy was born to Fabian and Brandi Zaragoza on May 14, 2021
A girl was born to David Alvarado and Aimee Snyder on May 15, 2021
A girl was born to Francisco Morghen and Lucy Cabrera on May 17, 2021
A girl was born to Derek Woodruff and Melissa Brown on May 17, 2021
A boy was born to Fernando and Alejandra Munoz on May 18, 2021
A boy was born to Gilberto Cornejo and Adrianna Davis on May 20, 2021
A girl was born to Daniel Corona and Gabriela Duenez on May 22, 2021
A boy was born to Emanuel Sanchez and Liney Santa Cruz on May 22, 2021
A boy was born to Vicente and Vanessa Gonzalez on May 25, 2021
A boy was born to Omar Diaz and Yolanda Oropeza on May 25, 2021
A boy was born to Angelina Marshall on May 26, 2021
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A girl was born to Audriana Kayla Orozco and Martin Joel Melero on May 10, 2021
A girl was born to Alexandria Helene Fredsholm and Lucas Scott Killingsworth on May 12, 2021
A girl was born to Ashley Lee Bray and Andrew Rios on May 18, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.