Have some fun with fine and fabulous art on April Fools' Day 2023. The Lompoc Valley Arts Council is sponsoring the “Brenda French Memorial Auction and Sale” on Saturday, April 1 in Stone Pine Hall, 210 So. H St., Lompoc.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Works of art from the collection of Brenda French, along with fine art from professional artists throughout Santa Barbara County, will be on view.
The silent auction and sale will also feature prized collectibles of vintage origin. Beverages will be available.
Brenda French was a Lompoc Unified School District arts instructor and ardent supporter of the arts groups of Lompoc and Santa Barbara County, who died in 2019.
Works from her art collection were donated to the Lompoc Valley Arts Council. The collection is augmented by pieces donated by our arts community.
All proceeds will benefit the Lompoc Valley Arts Council, an affiliation of Lompoc arts and culture organizations, who work together to maintain the arts and culture of the Lompoc Valley.
Bring a friend, bring a group of friends, and support your local arts community!
