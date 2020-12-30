You have permission to edit this article.
Arthur J. Mendoza
Arthur J. Mendoza

December 12, 2020

Arthur J. Mendoza passed away peacefully at home on December 12th, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arthur was born on July 19th, 1958 to Carmen and Candido Mendoza in San Diego, CA.

Arthur is survived by his sisters, Cecil Rojas (Jose), Angela Mendoza-Trujillo (Jason), Sister Amalia Avelar, and brothers Carlos Mendoza and Manuel Barajas (Eva).

Arthur is also survived by his twins, Andrea Albarran (Frankie) and their children Malia and Aria, Matthew Mendoza (Nicole) and their children Alex, Connor, and Emberly.

Also by his twins' mother, with whom he remained close friends, Barbara Montoya-Reyna. Step-children, Melissa, Agustin, Juan, and Andres Salas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmen and Candido D. Mendoza and brother Candido C. Mendoza.

Arthur attended Santa Maria High School, and immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corps where he was stationed in Hawaii. After leaving the Marines, he worked with his father at Alisal Golf Course, the Lompoc Water Treatment Plant, Celite, and finally moved to Nevada in 2006. Arthur enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, and was an avid golfer. He was also in the process of writing a science fiction novel at the time of his death. What he loved most was spending time with his kids and family.

