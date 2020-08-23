You have permission to edit this article.
Arthur Vienola
Arthur Vienola

August 13, 2020

  • Updated
Arthur E. Vienola passed away in Lompoc on August 13, 2020, at the age of 99. He was born February 17, 1921, in South Dakota to Helen and Emil Vienola. The family, including his sister Lorein and brother Oscar, lived in various places before relocating to Alaska, where he spent his childhood. He was an avid fisherman, running his own fishing boat by the age of 13. He enlisted in the Army in 1942 and served on a barge in Alaska. After leaving the Army, Arthur continued his commercial salmon and albacore fishing from Alaska to Mexico.Arthur met Carolynn Beuterbaugh in Santa Barbara where they were married in 1945. They lived in Santa Barbara with their children Jody and Tom until 1959, when they moved to Lompoc after Carolynn inherited some residential property. Along with being a landlord and commercial fisherman, Arthur was an active member of the Lompoc Valley Club and Lions Club.Arthur and Carolynn were married 68 years until her death in 2014.He is survived by his daughter Jody Berg, son Tom Vienola (Teresa), four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

