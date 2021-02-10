Barbara A. Bowser was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 29, 2021.
Barbara was born in Waco, Texas to Manley and Gertrude Kirby on June 11, 1931. She was their third of four children. Her sisters were Ethel and Mildred and her brother Gene. She attended the local schools in Waco including Waco High School. After High School she became a bookkeeper for a local Insurance company. She eventually moved to California, at the age of 21, working as a bookkeeper in the Bay Area where she met the love of her life.
She met Charles Lee Bowser, who was enlisted in the Navy and was serving on the John H. Bole, a Navy Destroyer. They fell in love and were married before he returned to the ship for duty.
After serving proudly in the Navy for four years, they decided to retire. Not long after, they moved back to California to be close to Charles' family residing in Los Olivos, but soon they moved to Lompoc where they eventually bought a home. Charles started working for Johns-Manville in Lompoc, and Barbara continued in the Bookkeeping field working for a firm in Santa Barbara, Johns-Manville, Lompoc Truck Company, and the Village Country Club until her retirement.
Charles and Barbara had 4 children, Stephanie, Debra, Mark, and John. She loved to camp at the local beaches and lakes but also various places up the States of California, Oregon and Washington. She actively supported local youth sports and loved watching her athletic boys and grandchildren in baseball, football and wrestling. She attended church regularly and dearly loved her ladys groups and numerous women's Bible Studies. She supported the Community Music Association, also working with the AWANA Children's Ministry at Calvary Baptist. Other highlights included cruising to Alaska with friends, a trip to Hawaii with her girlfriends, a yearly trip to spend time with her family in Texas, a trip to Oklahoma with a "Caravan of Bowser's" from California to search for their roots and remaining family in the state. But her all-time favorite was the "Annual Bowser Reunion". There were numerous Aunts, Uncles, Grandparents, Cousins and family friends who attended from throughout California, Oklahoma and her son John's family who came from Wisconsin. She lived a long fulfilling life and has left a tremendous legacy for her family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her dear husband Charles, her parents, all three of her siblings, her daughter Stephanie, and grandchildren Ryan and Jacqueline.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie Villalobos (Pete) of Lompoc, Mark Bowser (Renee) of Dana Point and John (Tina) of Wisconsin. She has 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Her family would like to give the greatest of appreciation to Hospice Nurses and her numerous caretakers over the years: Ari, Debra, Adriana#1, Adriana #2, Shauntae, Eva, Lorenza, and Ariceli. We called them Mom's angels and we truly believe they are! You will always be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Children's Cancer, Autism, or Alzheimer's Foundations.
