Barbara Ann "Babsie" Rouleau

ROULEAU, Barbara Ann "Babsie ", 62, on September 9, 2020, received her angel wings and went on to dance with her father. A lifelong Lompoc native, Barbara was well loved in her small-town. She dedicated 21 years of her life to Celite and ended her career as a nail technician and salon owner. Barbara was the mother to seven children, Gregg, Scott, Kari (Jonah), Erica (Pete), Cory (Lauren), Kris (Kamille), and Dalton, and despite her large family, she imprinted on each one of them in her own unique way. She had insight and love for her family and friends and never missed a beat! Barbara's most recent adventure, going from mother to "Babsie", to her seven grandchildren, Keli'i, Khloei, Monroe, River, Maycee, Memphis, Kota, with three more on the way, was her most exhilarating role yet. Barbara lived a full life that included supporting her kids at their sporting events, going on road trips, going on various cruises and ladies trips, adventures to the lake, relaxing at the beach, camping, hanging out with family at Hawks Nest, and of course, her love for bingo. In true Barbara fashion, her family and friends will always remember that she loved us more.
Barbara is survived by her husband of thirty years, the most amazing man in this world, Mark, her mother, Helen Sousa, her seven children, ten grandchildren (three on the way), her siblings, Mark, Brad, Kim, Rodney, Susan, and Peter, and four-legged best friend Denvyer. Barbara was predeceased by her father, Victor Sousa, granddaughter Lux Anderson, and four-legged companions, Dakota and Dallas. Her funeral will be a private ceremony for family members.
