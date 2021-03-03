Barbara Ann Cabral passed away on February 20, 2021, from natural causes.
She was born in Oxnard, California, on May 22, 1929, to Bud and Mildred Mundell. They moved to Lompoc in 1941. Barbara graduated from Lompoc High School in 1947. She married Joey Cabral in October 1947. After their marriage, Joey and Barbara settled on the Salsipuedes Ranch where they raised cattle and farmed lima beans. They raised four daughters, Melinda (Matthew) Rapisardo, Andrea (George) Taylor, Sheila (Dan) Gunter, and Chrissy Cabral.
After her daughters were in high school, Barbara was employed by the Santa Barbara County Assessor's Office. She retired in 1998. After Barbara's retirement, she volunteered at the Spanne House. Barbara had many friends and enjoyed the water exercise class at Pier One. Barbara was an avid Dodger fan. She also enjoyed gardening and knitting and making all her loved ones sweaters and afghans. Barbara also kept track of the weather conditions for NOAA. Barbara sent in monthly reports of rainfall and temperatures. Barbara got many awards for her work with NOAA.
Barbara has two granddaughters Leigh (Ronnie) Johnson and Kelly (Kevin) Strupp. Barbara has a great grandson Casey Strupp and great granddaughter Jessica Johnson. Barbara is also survived by her two sisters Kathryn (Todd) Hollister and Donna Williams. Barbara was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Joey Cabral, her daughter Andi, and her son-in-law George Taylor.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Starbuck-Lind Mortuary. There will be a private burial due to the COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Serenity House in Santa Barbara, the Lompoc Historical Society, or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
