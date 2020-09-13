You have permission to edit this article.
Barbara Ann Sevier
Barbara Ann Sevier

September 3, 2020

Barbara Ann Sevier of Lompoc died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 81.

Barbara was born October 9, 1938, in Bone Cave, Tennessee to James and Emma Breedlove. She was raised and educated in Painesville, Ohio graduating from Harvey High School. She attended Euclid Nursing Collage but left before graduation to care for her parents.

In 1962, she married Herbert Sevier. They left Ohio to find work in Long Beach, California. They became residents of Lompoc in 1964.

A life-long homemaker, Barbara worked behind the deli counter at Vons for many years. She enjoyed gardening and walks with her friends around local parks.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Herbert in 1998, after 36 years of marriage. She is survived by her two children Cherie Sevier and Herbert Sevier, both of Lompoc.

The graveside funeral service will be Friday, September 11, at 10am in the pavilion of the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery.

