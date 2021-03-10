Barbara Laurene Holt, 83, long time resident of Lompoc, California, passed away peacefully from COVID-related complications in her home on February 25, 2021, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her two sons, Greg and Randy, along with their families, her sister Marcia and brother-in-law Jon, and her niece and nephews.
She was known as Barb to her friends, Oma and Grandma to her grandkids, and Babs to her family. She lived a long and full life with lots of beloved friends. She moved to Southern California with her family when she was young and graduated from Eagle Rock High School. She married and had two sons that caused her as many headaches as moments of happiness. She worked for the So Cal Gas Co. for several decades and was very active in the Lompoc community supporting the arts, particularly the Mural Society, the Flower Festival, the Alpha Club, the Lompoc Bridge Club (she was a nationally rated champion for duplicate bridge) and her beloved St. Mary's Church.
After she retired, Barbara traveled to far-off lands like Turkey, China and Thailand. Along the way she had four beautiful grandchildren; Chloé, Emma, Tim, and Naomi whom she visited as often as possible, and they were the light of her life. She was notorious for being fiscally conservative but was liberal with her generosity, so much so she was awarded Woman of the Year of Lompoc Valley for her commitment to her community. She was a woman of faith and a lover of wine and travel. She will never be forgotten.
A graveside service for immediate family and close friends will be held at Lompoc Cemetery on March 3, 2021, at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the Lompoc Mural and Public Arts Coalition, in care of 1341 Blaisdel Lane, Lompoc, CA 93436. A celebration of her life will be held in 2022 so everyone who loved her can celebrate her life together.
