In loving memory of Benjamin Romayor. A Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend to many.
It saddens our hearts deeply in our loss. Benjamin Romayor passed away in Lompoc, California at the age of 68.
He was born October 25,1951, in Levelland Texas to Josefina and Benjamin Romayor Sr. As a child he was raised in Eagle Pass, Texas, where he met the love of his life, Viola. They married on January 17th, 1974.
Benjamin Romayor was preceded in death by his parents, Josefina and Benjamin Romayor Sr, his brothers Isaias and Martin Romayor, and his grandson Christopher Levi Flores.
He is survived by his loving, beautiful wife Viola Romayor, his eight children Virginia Torres, Victoria Aviles, Isabel Martinez, Christella Flores, Benjamin Maximino Romayor, Priscilla Marie Ramirez, Kimberly Ashely Romayor, and Ruben Felixano Romayor, 21 grandchildren and one great granddaughter Aveah. He is also survived by seven brothers, Secundino, Reyes, Javier, Beto, Jose Luis, Juan, Alfredo, and four sisters, Genoveva, Raqual, Laura, and Lucia, along with numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family.
Among many of the cherished accomplishments in his life were the 46 years of marriage to his beautiful wife and his baptism as one of Jehovahs Witnesses (July 1997). Benjamins greatest joy was sharing bible truth with others. He dearly loved his grandchildren and took pleasure in spending time with them, he valued his family and friends very much. He was well known and loved by many. His radiant smile and kind heart will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
On behalf of our family we thank you for all your love and support you have shown during our time of loss. Private services will proceed.
