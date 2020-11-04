Bernard Dover was born October 31, 1923, in Santa Barbara, California, to Frank and Mary Dover. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1942. Bernard played on the high school football team and the city basketball team. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Army and served with the Allied Forces during the D-Day invasion. Upon returning from the war, he met his wife, Virginia. They were married in 1949 and moved to Lompoc where they raised two daughters and spent the next 67 years together.
As a young man, Bernard was a welder by trade. His experience and skillset led him to become a member of the team who built the Bradbury Dam on the Santa Ynez River in the 1950s. After completing the project, he was hired at Johns Manville as a welder. Bernard then became a supervisor of the welding and sheet metal shop. After 40 years serving in this capacity, he retired from his position and spent the remainder of his active years as an outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing off the coast of Gaviota and Santa Barbara. He was also an avid hunter and loved to camp.
Bernard was a family man. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and spent his life ensuring their needs were met. He loved his extended family and never missed a family gathering. Bernard was known for his elaborate stories and gift of gab. He would spend hours recounting his favorite memories, filled with embellishments and laughter.
He remained active well into his 90's. A highlight of his sunset years was a trip in 2017 to Washington D.C., sponsored by the Honor Flight Central Coast California. Bernard was honored as a veteran and taken on a “Tour of Honor” to visit the monuments and museums built to honor his service. He found particular interest in the World War II monument as well as the Korean War memorial.
Bernard is survived by his daughter Carol Tennant (Dave), granddaughters Jenny Honafius (Damien) and Markie Wordley (Aaron), grandson Matthew Trester, great-granddaughters Danica Honafius and Ailish and Margot Wordley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bernard was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, daughter Christine Trester Smith, brothers Reginald, Edward, Stanley, and Frank Jr. Dover, sisters Connie Tomasini, Barbara Beaver, Lorraine Regis, and Louise Luis, and nephew Frank Giovanacci.
A family viewing will be held at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4 to 5 pm; a public viewing from 5 to 8 pm; and Rosary from 6 to 7 pm.
Services for Bernard will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11 am at La Purisima Catholic Church, Lompoc, California.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local charity.
