Bernice Frisby
Bernice Frisby

October 25, 2020

Bernice Frisby, a long-time resident of Lompoc, passed away peacefully in American Fork, Utah on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Bernice was 101 years old. A memorial service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 212 E. Central Avenue, Lompoc, at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 14. For a full obituary visit www.nelsonmortuary.com.

