Beverly Jean Anderson

Beverly Jean (Skinner) Anderson, loving wife and mother, died at age 82 on June 13, 2020 at Lompoc Hospital from complications of pneumonia. Beverly was born on September 13, 1937 in San Diego, California, to Jennings Buford (J.B.) Skinner, and Mildred Bielenberg Skinner. She was married to Malcolm Anderson of Lompoc for 57 years, and they resided together in Lompoc for the past 50 years.

Beverly was caring, supportive, accepting and encouraging to all, and known for her optimism and ever-present smile. Beverly lived in San Diego until her marriage, and was a graduate of Hoover High School and San Diego State College, where she majored in Management. She was employed as a child protective social worker in San Diego, and as a probation officer in New York City while helping her husband complete graduate school. She began employment in 1978 with the Lompoc Unified School District as a classroom aide and then library technician, at three schools: Clarence Ruth, Hapgood, and Fillmore, retiring in 2001. She is fondly remembered by generations of Lompoc students.