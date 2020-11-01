Carol Ann (Down) Molina

Carol Molina passed from this life the evening of August 15, 2020. Carol spent the last 10 years of her life courageously fighting the effects of a debilitating stroke. She never lost her wonderful sense of humor. When family visited, she entertained and engaged despite the unrelenting pain.
Carol was born to Raymond F. Down and Helen M. (Adams) Down on May 12, 1946 at St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada. Her mother was a native of St. Johns. Her father, born in Massachusetts but raised in Grand Falls, Newfoundland, was serving in the US Air Force at Ft. Pepperrell in St. John's. With her Air Force family, she lived in France, Japan and finally California.
Carol always made friends no matter where she lived. She loved to sing and dance and was part of several groups that entertained themselves, and sometimes small groups at teen clubs with renditions of the current 1960s hits. She loved to swim and enjoyed her time at Vandenberg AFB in Lompoc, California as a lifeguard. Carol graduated from Lompoc High School in 1964, and with her friend Barbara Schlosberg, headed to Los Angeles for nursing school. Carol received her RN from the Los Angeles County General Hospital School of Nursing in June of 1967 and immediately started her career as a nurse. While attending school she met the love of her life, Frank Meras Molina. They were married in beautiful Resurrection Catholic Church on September 23, 1967.
Carol and Frank loved life together, working, visiting family and enjoying their time together. In 1976 the union brought more love into their home with the birth of their first son, Donald Michael Molina. Then in 1977 they added another family member with the birth of Joseph Anthony Molina. The boys were Carol's life, her creation. She is survived by her sons Don (Linette) Molina and Joseph (Lorraine) Molina and two beautiful granddaughters, Aisla Jo and Aivia Jo.
In addition to her children, Carol is survived by her brothers and their spouses Raymond and Alice Down of Lompoc, California and David and Patti Down of Escondido, California and her sister Lisa and Mark Micucci of Thousand Oaks, California. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
She will be missed by all for her love, her smile and her enthusiasm for life. May she rest in peace along side her parents who predeceased her, Raymond Down Sr and Helen Down.
Interment will be at St, Mary's Episcopal Church in Lompoc at a later date. Services will be for family only due to the current pandemic issues.
