Carole Noella Head was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on January 8, 2021 at the age of 62. She was born to Leroy and Bernadette Allen on 28 December, 1958.
Carole devoted her life to raising and caring for her three children and two grandchildren. She brought joy and happiness to all she met. She will be missed, but will live on in our hearts and memories. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey, her sons Dane, Kristopher and her daughter Danielle. Arrangements through Lori-Family Mortuary. No services.
