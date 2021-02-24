Caskell Sauls, 83, resident of Clovis, CA passed away Saturday January 2, 2021 after suffering from a lung illness. He was born February 9, 1937 in Beaufort, South Carolina and was a former resident of Lompoc, CA. Caskell joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954. After being stationed in France, he met his wife to be Marinette Charlier. Caskell retired from Vandenberg AFB, CA in 1974 after 20 years of military service. He is survived by his sons Phillip, Patrick, Sandy and Rickey, 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.Text
