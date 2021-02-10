Charles H. Johnes, a 51 year resident of Lompoc, CA, died Saturday the 25th of April, 2020. Born in 1938 in Fresno, CA, Charles was raised in Delano, CA, by his parents, Jean and Charles Johnes. Charles received his Bachelor of Science in Physics at Fresno State University. Charles married Verona Creel in 1961. They remained married until her death in 2016.
Charles worked 24 years as an Aerospace Engineer, mostly at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Additionally, he was the Chief Engineer at the family owned KCHJ Radio Station in Delano from 1968 to 1995. At the age of 10, he obtained his General Class Ham Operator License. It was a lifetime hobby for over 70 years. At various times, he also greatly enjoyed playing baseball, biking, Indian Guides with his son, area beaches, and road trips later in life. He was known for enjoying life and his happy disposition.
Charles is survived by his three children and their spouses Michelle and Jim Turner of Nipomo, Chuck and Teressa Johnes of Orcutt, and Ellen and Reggie Golla of Woodland Hills; his grandchildren James Turner, Chelsea Turner, Lauren Golla, and Isabella Golla. He is also survived by his sister and her spouse Barbara and Mike Brock of Hayden, Idaho. He is predeceased in death by his wife Verona and his parents.
A celebration of life service will take place on Saturday February 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lompoc Cemetery District's outdoor Pavilion, 600 S C Street Lompoc, CA 93436. The family asks in lieu of flowers to send donations in honor of Charles to the Lompoc Valley Fallen Warriors Memorial, P.O. Box 656 Lompoc, CA 93438 . Local county guidelines for Covid will be practiced.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.