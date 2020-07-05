Charles Richard Scharnagel, 86, of Lompoc, passed away June 29, 2020. Charles was born October 07, 1933 to Emil and Irma Scharnagel in Quanah, Texas. He grew up in Quanah and graduated from Quanah High School in 1951. He attended Arlington State College in Arlington, Texas and Christopher Newport College in Newport News, Virginia.
Charles married Judith Dennis December 24, 1953, in Quanah, Texas.
During the Korean War, Charles served in the U.S. Army. He then went to work as an electronic technician with Temco Aircraft in Grand Prairie, Texas in 1956. He worked there for 38 years, retiring as the Field Manager for the SCOUT missile program at VAFB in 1994.
Charles was a devout Christian and served Lompoc Church of Christ for 49 years. As members of the Sojourners, a Church of Christ mission, he and his wife traveled throughout the country serving smaller congregations and childrens homes. He also served his community as a member of the Vandenberg Village Rotary Club.
Charles was a kind and generous man, always willing to help his friends and neighbors. He enjoyed shooting trap and skeet and was a member of the Lompoc Sportsmans Club and the VAFB Rod and Gun Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Scharnagel. He is survived by Judith, his wife of 66 years; two daughters, Nancy (Dave) Brockman of Buhl, Idaho, and Karen (Doug) Sekishiro of Novato, California; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary on Sunday, July 5 from 3-5 pm. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 6 at 11 am at Lompoc Church of Christ (138 N. O Street).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mountain States Childrens Home (msch.org) and CurePSP (online at psp.org or by mail at: CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001).
