Charley Wade Jordan was born Christmas Day 1927. His father was a sharecropper in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. Three years after his birth, the official start of The Dustbowl made an impoverished family even poorer. Charley was one of the youngest children in the family. Even at a tender young age, Charley was dragging a cotton bag behind him doing his best to help his family make a living in desperate times.
With an eighth-grade education, he joined the US Army in 1946. When Charley was 19, he was assigned to the Army Air Corps as an aerial photographer in the Korean War. In 1950 the Air Corps became the US Air Force. In 1952 he married Hatsuyo Suzuki (June Jordan). Charley completed his military service as a printer and retired in 1969. His second career was at ITT in security. He earned his master's degree and retired as Chief of Security, completing 23 years. After retiring unsuccessfully, June told him to get out of the house and go back to work. He began his favorite job as a greeter for Wal-Mart for 13 years. He and June, the love of his life, shared 55 years of marriage.
Charley is survived by his only two remaining siblings, Ruby Mills and Litti May Lewis, his sons Darvin Jordan and Greg Jordan, daughters Marsha Elliot, Ruth Gildea, Debbie Morrison, 11 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, all who mourn his passing.
Charley loved the Lord Jesus with all his heart and is in His presence united with many loved ones in everlasting joy.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 12 Noon to 1 pm, at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary. The graveside service will be held at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery at 2 pm with burial following the service. The service may be viewed online through the Starbuck-Lind Mortuary website and by selecting Charley's obituary and scrolling down to the live stream window.
