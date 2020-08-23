We are sad to announce the passing of Clarice White on August 8 at age 96. She was born Wilma Clarice Stevens on December 18, 1923, in Oklahoma to Effie Mays Stevens and Rufus Stevens. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Carroll White, and two of her sisters; Jo Blankenship and Jackie Brunton. A girl born in a small wood house in 1923 beside the Red River in Oklahoma, she leaves strong marks on this earth, four children, eight grand-children and six great-grand-children, all of whom she loved deeply. Clarice was the oldest of four girls. She attended Business College in Texas where she met Carroll, her future husband. They married in 1943. Like most of their generation, their lives were formed by the depression and World War II. Following her husband's military career, she lived and worked in Bermuda, Japan, Okinawa, California, New Mexico and finally in Lompoc. Often, Carroll went ahead to get established in areas that were still fresh from WWII and the Korean War, and Clarice had to come later, wrangling two, three, or four children on military transport across oceans to foreign ports as a young mother. They were in Japan and Okinawa not long after the end of WWII and the Korean War when feelings were still raw. Quite often Clarice worked during these postings; at Vandenberg AFB she worked at the hospital and in the contracting office until she retired and made Lompoc her forever home.She loved family, Lompoc, travel, the Republic Women's Club, Alfie's Fish and Chips, and Surf. She was an avid reader and taught yoga for nearly fifty years. Her reading was mostly of non-fiction and ranged through such topics as politics, religions, history, self-improvement, and the afterlife. She kept current on what was going on in the world up until the very end, reading the Wall Street Journals provided by her good friend June Klapakis. No one could cut up a chicken more precisely or iron a shirt more impeccably or listen with a more open and loving heart. She is survived by her son Charles (Chuck) White and wife Lynn of Lompoc; her daughters Sue White Baasch and husband Tom of Albuquerque; Christy White Norton and husband Gerald of Newbury Park; Cindy White Albert and her partner Fred Morris of Atascadero. She is survived by her grandchildren Julie White Maglinte and husband Michael of Lompoc; David White and wife Alice of the Netherlands; Patti White of Nebraska; Jason Baasch and wife Cindy of Orange County; Emily Norton George and husband Nick of Oxnard; Michael Norton and his partner Elizabeth Lawrence of Newbury Park; Brendan Albert and his partner Cameron Lamb of Orange County; and Brian Albert of Santa Cruz.She is survived by her great-grandchildren Noah Maglinte of Georgia and his partner Mads Poff; Jacob Maglinte of Lompoc; Hendrik White and Antonia White of the Netherlands; Tatum Baasch of Orange County; and Ruby George of Oxnard. She is also survived by her youngest sister Betty Davis of Lompoc and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Fountain Square for the excellent care Mom got during her last eleven months of life when it became clear she could no longer stay at home. We would also like to thank Assisted Living for the nursing and hospice care they provide at the very end; we would have been at a loss without it.At her request, there will be no services. If you would like to make a donation in her honor, she would be pleased to see those go to our Lompoc libraries.Mom, thank you for your strength and persistence and love and moral courage. We will miss you.
