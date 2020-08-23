Colleen Margheim

Colleen Kelly Margheim, 53, of Lompoc, California, passed away August 17, 2020, with her loving husband by her side. She was born October 16, 1966, in Santa Maria California, the daughter of Lee and Catherine Wise. She was the youngest child of four, and joined big brothers Raymond, Michael, and David. Colleen graduated high school in 1984, and began working for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department. After dating for five years, on June 28, 2008, she married the love of her life, Gene Margheim at Rancho Miranda in Orcutt. They enjoyed a spectacular honeymoon in Tahiti.She had a special love for travel with her close friends to destinations including Jamaica, Costa Rica, Cancun, and a recent month-long trip to Italy with her husband. She loved cruises to Mexico and many other destinations. Colleen supported our Armed Forces and Veterans, and was a member of the Daughters of American Legion. She also loved animals, especially her Pomeranians. She supported the ASAPC with her great big heart for all animals. She was proud to be known for being a local fashionista and socialite. A true “Daddy's girl”, Colleen was larger than life, fiercely loyal, loved her family and friends passionately, and lived life on her own terms. We will all miss you Colleen, and your fiery and caring nature is an inspiration to us all.She is survived by her husband Gene Margheim of Lompoc, her parents Lee and Catherine Wise of Lompoc, and many loving family and friends.Her visitation will be held at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, in Lompoc on August 23, 2020, between the hours of 4:00pm and 8:00pm. Graveside Service will be held at the Lompoc Cemetery, in Lompoc, on August 24, 2020 at 10:00am.
