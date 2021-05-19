On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Columbus Williams, Jr. passed away at home with his wife by his side, at the age of 54.
Columbus, Jr. is preceded in death by his father Columbus, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife Lisa Williams of 22 years, his mother Addie Knighten-El of Santa Barbara, four children: Marissa Williams of Los Angeles, Devon Williams of Florida, Tatianna Williams of Florida, and Camilla Williams of Lompoc, sisters Regina Williams of Ventura, Sonya Moore of Ventura (Ken Ficklin), and Tania Williams of Santa Barbara, ten nieces and nephews, and four great nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins.
Columbus was born and raised in Santa Barbara, California and then moved to Lompoc, California in 1999. After moving to Lompoc, he was employed by Comcast Cable and then went onto driving buses with his wife. He loved his children dearly. Family and friends meant the world to him. His biggest memory that he talked about often was when all his brothers visited him in Lompoc; it meant so much to him. Columbus will be greatly missed by so many. He will no longer be tied down to his chair. I love you more than you will ever know.
Remembering you is easy; I do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away.
A viewing will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, 123 North A Street in Lompoc from 10:00am-11:00am with services at 11:00am with Deacon Paul Nicastro celebrating. A celebration of life will follow.
We would like to thank all the nurses of Wilshire Hospice for their kindness and support and to Misty Gallegos for all the love and care you gave us all through these two years.
