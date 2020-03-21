Consuelo Garcia passed peacefully on February 23rd, at the age of 93.
Born in Los Angeles in 1926, she was the third child of Ezequiel Bernal Flores and Decideria Mercado Flores.
Connie grew up in Santa Paula and moved to Lompoc at the age of 13. A graduate of Lompoc High in 1945, she worked as a Clerk at J.C. Penny and retired from the Bank of America after 25 years of dedicated service in 1988. A familiar face in the community, she was loved by many. People would often line up over 20 deep at the bank just to be waited on by her. When other tellers would say “I can help you here”, the customers would say “No thanks, I'll wait for Connie”. Her cooking was legendary, and many thought her home-made tortillas were the best they ever had. She lived her last 6 years at the Lompoc Comprehensive Care Center, where she received loving care from everyone. Her smile, her singing and her passions were undiminished up to the very end.
Manuel Garcia, her husband of 69 years, passed in 2014. She is survived by her daughters Darlene and Teresa, her son Patrick, her sister Frances, and her brothers Tony, Bobby, Joe and Zeke. Additionally, she leaves behind four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving partner Bob Wollitz.
Pending the removal of group gathering and travel restrictions, the family plans to celebrate her life beginning with a rosary at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary on Friday, May 29 at 5pm. Memorial services will start Saturday May 30th at 10am at La Purisima Church. The family will repost the obituary with updates in the Lompoc Record 2-3 weeks prior to the service.
