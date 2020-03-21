Consuelo Garcia

Connie grew up in Santa Paula and moved to Lompoc at the age of 13. A graduate of Lompoc High in 1945, she worked as a Clerk at J.C. Penny and retired from the Bank of America after 25 years of dedicated service in 1988. A familiar face in the community, she was loved by many. People would often line up over 20 deep at the bank just to be waited on by her. When other tellers would say “I can help you here”, the customers would say “No thanks, I'll wait for Connie”. Her cooking was legendary, and many thought her home-made tortillas were the best they ever had. She lived her last 6 years at the Lompoc Comprehensive Care Center, where she received loving care from everyone. Her smile, her singing and her passions were undiminished up to the very end.