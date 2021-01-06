Cynthia E. Yuhas of Lompoc, California, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on December 23, 2020.
Cynthia was born on April 6, 1935, in Modesto, California, to John and Elizabeth Dunn. She was raised on the family ranch in Modesto on Dunn Road, which was named after her grandfather.
In 1951, she moved to Lompoc to live with her mother where she attended Lompoc High School. She met and married her husband of 68 years, Steve Yuhas, who was stationed at Camp Cook, currently Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Together they raised three daughters. Cynthia was actively involved in Girl Scouts as a leader for many years. She belonged to a bowling league and a square dance club which took them traveling across the state. Camping at Refugio Beach was an annual event that was enjoyed by the entire family.
After the last child left for college, Cynthia obtained her real estate license and worked in the Santa Maria area while also doing her husband's books for his painting business.
After retiring, she enjoyed being a docent at La Purisima Mission and took pride in volunteering at a variety of polling places during many elections.
Cynthia is survived by her husband Steve Yuhas; daughters Toni (Ken) Ostini, Tanya (John) McCaffrey, and Tammy Hutchinson; grandchildren Melissa (Mark) Skinner, Jesslyn Lucas, Laura Hutchinson, Colleen McCaffrey, Shawn McCaffrey; step grandchildren Nick Ostini, Katy Ostini Matute, and Michael Ostini; great grandchildren Emma Lucas, Michelle, Mason, Maxwell and Madeleine Skinner.
Cynthia will be missed by her family and all that knew her.
If desired, a donation in memory of Cynthia may be made to your favorite charity or to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.
