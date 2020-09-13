You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Earl Pierce
0 entries

David Earl Pierce

November 29, 2019

  • 0

Dave, 74, of Lompoc, is lovingly remembered by wife Julie Levy, daughter Robin, the family, and 100s of friends. Share stories at www.forevermissed.com/david-earl-pierce.

Funeral Home: online memorial www.forevermissed.com/david-earl-pierce/about

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News