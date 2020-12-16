DAVID HENRY PARETTI, 59, of Lompoc, CA passed away November 24, 2020 in Monterey County. David was born November 22, 1961 in Denver, Colorado to Robert J and Maureen (Wasco) Paretti. He grew up in Lompoc, CA where he lived his entire life. He graduated from Cabrillo High School in 1979 and worked at the City of Lompoc for 22 years, retiring in 2016. David was an avid sportsman and fisherman, always happiest spending time on the water for his outdoor hobbies.
David was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sr. and mother, Maureen. David is survived by his brothers Robert (Tami), Andrew (Cathy) and Tony, along with many beloved aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services to be determined.
