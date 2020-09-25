You have permission to edit this article.
Amalia Balcorta
Amalia Balcorta

September 20, 2020

Amalia Balcorta, 79, resident of Cypress, CA passed away September 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

