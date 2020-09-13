You have permission to edit this article.
Barbara Ann Rouleau
Barbara Ann Rouleau

September 9, 2020

Barbara Ann Rouleau, lifelong resident of Lompoc, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the age of 62. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

