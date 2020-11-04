You have permission to edit this article.
Bernard Dover
Bernard Dover

October 31, 2020

Bernard Dover of Lompoc died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 97. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, Directors. www.starbucklind.com

